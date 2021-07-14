Makeup decode: Kareena Kapoor Khan always offered the classiest glam looks and here are the ways to cop them 

Get your makeup on point looking like the perfectly glammed-up wedding guest featuring actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Are you one of those people who attends weddings just to deck up and click a gazillion pictures? Give me a high five, we belong to the same club! If you aren’t going to your dear one’s wedding, then you know you’re forced to indulge in small talks so might as well sneak out to get your phone loaded up with memories of your outfit and makeup. That being said, are you looking for fuss-free references that swear on Kohl and contour?

While glitter and bright shades are often considered as choices for simply enhancing your outfit, try kohl-based looks because they’re not low on glam and are still so in. Shall we please you with proofs from Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pre-lockdown days? We’re here to give you a low-down of the steps so you can try these simple yet eye-grabbing looks? Scroll on!

Look 1

1. Keep your skin clean by gently exfoliating away dirt and toxins.

2. Pick a toner to help your skin soak it up and hydrate it with a moisturiser.

3. Dot concealer on the under-eye area and blemishes if you’d like.

4. Gently apply a matte foundation on both your face and neck. Dip your beauty blender in clean water and uniformly spread the formula.

5. Get a spoolie to brush your eyebrows and cover all gaps using a brown pencil.

6. Use a swipe of pinkish-brown eyeshadow to work as the base and blend it with a brush. Follow it up with a golden eyeshadow. Emulate these two steps on both your eyes.

7. With black kohl outline your lines and smudge them at the lower lashline. You can add a little of the pinkish-brown pigment under your lower lash lines and use a brush to define it.

8. Make your eyelashes pop with waterproof mascara.

9. Let your cheeks steal the show with a wash of colour. Use a brush to add a pretty shade of colour to your cheeks with a soft pink blush.

10. Add glow to your cheekbones with a golden-hued highlighter.

11. Keep your lips hydrated with a little lip balm and opt for a matte lipstick similar to your blush hue and apply it on.

12. Seal the makeup with a translucent powder.

13. Don’t forget to use a makeup remover before you call it a night.

Look 2

1. Cleanse, tone up, and moisture your skin. If blackheads are a concern, use a gentle exfoliator.

2. With a concealer that suits your skin type, you can cover up blemishes, dark circles, and prevent under-eye creasing.

3. Use a clean beauty blender and dipped in water to help consume extra product so only minimal formula sticks onto your skin.

4. With a black kohl pencil, you can draw your eyeliner and sightline your eyes. Remember to smudge it out gently with a brush.

5. Choose a brownish nude eyeshadow pigment to set the base for both your eyelids. Pick a gold powder and paint your eyelids with an eyeshadow brush. You can add a tinge of the base eyeshadow base you’ve used to highlight the area below lower lash lines.

6. Add some charm to your lashes by curling them up and using mascara.

7. Contour underneath your cheekbone area and the corners of your forehead with a bronzer.

8. Apply brown lipstick on moisturised lips.

9. To retain your makeup for a longer duration, lock the makeup with translucent powder.

10. Get rid of your makeup before you go to bed.

