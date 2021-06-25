Makeup decode: Throwing it back to times when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made us want to add a little sparkle

Putting up a glam show since 1997.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a star who has a fan-following spread across the world. Her beauty and acting chops have managed to steal our hearts infinite times. Be it for her wedding-ready traditional makeup to creating a storm at Cannes in bold eye makeup, she seems to have a masterclass up her sleeve in understanding what works suits every occasion. To say that the Jodhaa Akbar actress can pull off versatile glam would be an understatement.

Looking to seek inspiration from this ethereal starlet? Get ready to paint pretty pictures with everything vibrant and ravishing.

Keep them blues miles away

Step 1: Exfoliate your skin and prep a dirt-free base. Don’t skip moisturiser.

Step 2: Dab a matte foundation and spread it evenly using a beauty blender.

Step 3: Conceal dark circles and blemishes if you feel like it.

Step 4: Swipe hush onto your eyelids.

Step 5: Use an eyeshadow brush to apply matte pink eyeshadow that will act as the base for your eye makeup.

Step 6: Use black kohl to tight-line your eyes.

Step 7: Outline your upper lid with black eyeliner and end it with a wing.

Step 8: Pick a glitter glue and use a thin brush to apply the glue from the center and end it at the tip of the wing.

Step 9: Stick blue glitters on the area where you have applied the glue.

Step 10: Grab a deep brown eyeshadow and transfer the pigment on your eyelids using a brush.

Step 8: Smudge below the lower-lashline as well.

Step 9: Groom your eyebrows with a spoolie and eyebrow gel. Seal the gaps with brown eyebrow powder/pencil.

Step 10: Add drama to your eyelashes with waterproof mascara.

Step 11: Feel free to skip this: Contour underneath your cheekbone area and the corners of your forehead with a bronzer.

Step 12: Nourish your lips with a lip balm and colour it up with bright red lipstick.

Tip: Place a tissue under your eyes when you start with the glitter work.

Enter: Gloss + glitter party!

Step 1: Use a face mask two hours before creating the look.

Step 2: Keep your skin moisturised with a moistursier.

Step 3: Apply a matte foundation and blend it without leaving gaps behind.

Step 4: Conceal dark circles and blemishes.

Step 4: Swipe hush onto your eyelids.

Step 5: Opt for an eyeshadow brush to apply off-white eyeshadow.

Step 6: Skip your kohl. Pick up a black eyeliner and draw the liner on both your upper eyelids.

Step 7: Brush your eyebrows and cover the gaps.

Step 8: Add hints of pink to your cheeks with a blush.

Step 9: With maroon glitter lipstick, wrap up the look.

Have you tried glitter eyeliners? Let su know in the comments below.

