Makeup Diaries: Multiple ways to make the best use of eye shadow, blush, and lipstick

While elaborate 10-step routines take over social media and you can’t get enough of content creators’ suggestions, sometimes, beauty lies in simplicity (& the minimalism that comes along). While a well-stocked vanity is something everyone wishes for, being smart and putting to use some ingenious tricks will help you get a better payout from your makeup staples. Just because a product is made for a specific purpose doesn’t mean that we can’t find all new uses for that item. So, whether you’re traveling, going from desk to drinks, or simply forgot an essential from your vanity at home, here are some tricks and unexpected ways by Kairavi Bharat Ram, Founder & CEO, Typsy Beauty to make your favorite beauty products work as hard as you do.

Eyeshadow

A versatile eyeshadow palette is the best investment you can ever make – since if that’s the only product you have handy, there’s no need to stop at shimmery lids – with the right palette, your options to experiment (successfully) and maximalize use are endless. Use a dark brown shade to fill in your brows- simply sweep in the shadow with a brush or a cotton swab. Fuller eyebrows can totally change your look, not to mention make you feel a little more put together. A hack for nailing winged eyeliner ( a la Kylie Jenner) is to dip into the eyeshadow palette. Simply run an angled brush under some water, swipe it across your chosen colour, and then draw a graphic wing along your lash line. Yes, it’s that easy!

Blush

Blush can put life into a tired or makeup-less face in seconds. What do you do if you don’t have any? Simply grab your lipstick, lipliner, or even tainted lip balm and apply directly to the apples of your cheeks. The trick here is to blend, blend, blend. The good thing is you only need your finger to do this. Tap and make tiny little circular motions going up and away from the center of your face to blend flawlessly. If you have your blush, use it to add a pop of colour to your eyelids/ Cream, liquid, or powder - any formula works.



Lipstick

Lipsticks are the best - one swipe can completely change how your look and your mood. When lipstick is all you have, go for a monochromatic look by using your favorite shade as lipstick, eyeshadow, and blush. All you need to do is blend in desired amounts on the apple of your cheeks and the centre of your eyelids for that glossy, pink-y look that’s super trendy. Another nifty hack is to use your red lipstick as a color corrector – especially for your under eyes. Simply apply an even layer on the under-eye area and follow up with a gentle hand of concealer—best applied with a beauty blender—until the hue is completely camouflaged.

Blender

Not really a hack as much as a convenient option - a makeup blender is an excellent alternate for dozens of make-up brushes and can replace all. Remember to dampen your blender before use and blend in for that natural, glowy look, every single time. You need not invest in dozens of make-up brushes. Makeup influencers will convince you the one you use for blush cannot be used for contouring or highlighting. Use beauty blenders for everything. Your blender should be soft and clean to soak in all the extra color of the make-up base.

Now that you know how to hack your way through makeup, go ahead and make some heads turn!

