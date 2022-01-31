Makeup essentials under Rs 1999 for your rushed mornings
Does rushed mornings compel you to cut down on your intensive makeup sessions? Not to worry! We have come up with effective solutions. These makeup essentials will help you attain a simple and subtle look throughout the day. Get on your hands on these splurge worthy makeup products that are too good to be true.
1. Aegte Organics Lip and Cheek Tint Balm
This Aegte Organics Lip and Cheek Tint Balm is rosy pink in colour. It is a natural lip balm made from real beetroot and tomato extracts. It lightens your lips and moisturises your chapped lips. This lip tint will definitely be the best substitute to your lipsticks.
2. The Beauty Co. Rose Gold Face Oil
This face oil is an all in one oil. You can also apply it on your hands and legs. It contains active ingredients like lemongrass oil, rosehip seed oil, argan oil, carrot seed oil, almond oil, gold dust and coconut oil. Use it as a moisturiser when you choose to ditch makeup for the day.
3. SUGAR Cosmetics Bling Leader- Illuminating Moisturizer
This illuminating moisturiser is a warm peach highlighter that gives you a pearl finish. This moisturiser cum highlighter is super gentle and protects your skin from pollution. It not only clarifies, brightens your skin but also removes dullness.
4. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kohl Pencil
This Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kohl Pencil will let your eyes do the magic without any makeup on. It will define your eyes seamlessly and still make you look as gorgeous as before. Get on your favourite lip balm and swipe this kohl underneath your eyes. It is made with castor oil and chamomile for an 11 hours smudge-free stay.
5. RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick
RENEE FAB 5 Matte Finish 5 in 1 Lipstick is a pop and push lipstick. This 5 in 1 lipstick with multiple shades will help you to get ready on the go. It not only contours your lips but also moisturises them.
Just Herbs Compact Powder is a mattifying and hydrating powder when you don’t have time for applying foundation. This compact powder with SPF 15 is meant for all skin types. It is a talc that is fragrance free. It conceals, hydrates and also corrects imperfections. It is enriched with pure ayurvedic ingredients that makes it a worth buying makeup essential.
This Kiro Glow-On Blush Duo has a classic coral and pink shade. For attaining a silky, smooth finish, apply a little moisturiser and paint your cheeks pink. Who says heavy makeup is an everyday essential? Let your rushed mornings pave way for makeup hacks and tricks.
8. Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera
This Forest Essentials Pure Aloe Vera is all that you need before getting out of your home. Apply a coin sized aloe vera gel all over your face and let it protect your skin naturally. It has a cooling blend that moisturises and hydrates dry skin. It contains ayurvedic extracts that stimulate and renew skin cells for acing up your no makeup look.
With minimum makeup on, you still will manage to retain your glow. Who cares if rushed mornings and impromptu meetings compel you to cut down on your makeup? Get ready within seconds and prove it to the world that less is also more!
Also Read: Swings and rocking chairs to create your own wonderland at home