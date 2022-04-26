7 Makeup gift sets under Rs 1500 from Amazon

Looking for makeup gift sets? You have reached the right place! Here we have curated the 7 best makeup gift sets that every makeup lover will go gaga over. They are affordable, skin-friendly and also a must-have in your vanity box. Amazon gives great offers on these makeup kits and now is the best time to grab these makeup gift sets at irresistible prices.

Here are 7 makeup gift sets:

These makeup gift sets can be an excellent surprise to the beauty mogul in your girl gang. Scroll on to find the best and give them to your pal!

1. Volo All In One Professional Women's Makeup Kit

This all-in-one set includes everything one needs to be stunning head to toe. It includes luxuriously pigmented waterproof eye shadow pigments of great quality that are suitable for all kinds of skin and creamy semi-matte lipstick that leaves lips with a luminous shine.

Price: Rs 590

2. Iba Makeup Gift Set

This awesome set consists of shades and colours that will unleash the beautiful goddess that you are! It is an excellent makeup gift set which is boosted with aloe vera, Vitamin E and rich minerals that provides a dazzling, long-lasting glow and full coverage.

Price: Rs 1310

3. Cosmac Waterproof Kit

This kit includes premium products that can help you achieve a flawless makeup look. With a dusky skin tone complementing colour palette make yourself look elegant and bold at the same time for every party and occasion.

Price: Rs 1499

4. Sugar Cosmetics Makeup Kit

Looking to get a quick touch-up while on the move? Fret not! This quintessential Sugar makeup kit comes packed with a mini blush, mini liquid lipstick and a lash lengthening black mascara. It is a mini box set with only the essentials perfect for gifting.

Price: Rs 629

5. Adbeni Gift Pack Makeup With Pouch

This makeup gift set has got everything one needs to groom themselves perfectly. Eyeliner, nail polish, sindoor blush and foundation, this all-in-one kit also includes products enriched with hyaluronic acid and vitamin E to moisturise and nourish your skin.

Price: Rs 729

6. Rupali Makeup Gift Set

This set consists of 10 pieces of super-versatile products that will take your look a notch higher. From makeup sponge, and fake lashes to eyebrow pencils to eyeliners, it has everything one needs and is also a beginner-friendly set.

Price: Rs 899

7. Iba Makeup Gift Set

This set is waterproof, sweat-proof, matte finish, buildable and lightweight. The beautiful packaging and pretty little box containing all the makeup essentials make it a winning choice to give to someone. It has everything you need from the start to finish to paint a beautiful face.

Price: Rs 899

Hope our list of makeup gift sets will help you pick the perfect gift for your makeup enthusiast friend. These are useful products that can be used by both professionals and beginners who just want to try their hands out on makeup.

