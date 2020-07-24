  1. Home
Makeup Hacks: 3 Ways you can use your favourite lipstick apart from just putting it on your lips

Who doesn’t love a good hack especially when it saves time and looks great beyond imagination! Check it out
Makeup Hacks: 3 Ways you can use your favourite lipstick apart from just putting it on your lips
We’ve all been aware of beauty hacks and how they manage to save both time and effort. Hacks are practical and it is always about making use of what you have and creating a masterpiece. Let us tell you that we’re here today to do exactly that and teach you how you can use your favourite lipstick in 3 different ways apart from just your lips. 

1. Blush

One of the easiest uses of lipstick is to just take a dab of it on your finger and use it as a blush. Blend it on the apples of your cheeks for a matching lip and cheek tint. This hack is best for days when you do not have a lot of products around but need a healthy glow. To be honest, we always have lipstick on us even when we do not feel like carrying the world in our bags. Since lipstick is in the form of a cream, it gives you a dewy glow compared to normal powder blushes. 

2. Colour Corrector

This hack is for people who have intense dark spots and eye bags. All you need to do is apply a red lipstick under your eyes and on the dark spots. Blend it well and top it off with your normal base routine of concealing and foundation. See the difference it makes and thank us later!

3. Eyeliner

Coloured eyeliners are becoming immensely popular, so it’s time to take out your liquid mattes and use it as an eyeliner. This is a super simple way to switch up your look and make the most of your liquid lipsticks! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :instagram, getty images

