Makeup Hacks: Look your traditional best with THESE 5 easy beauty hacks

Makeup has always been an important part when it comes to dressing up. With the festive season upon us, and dressing up is all we can think of, it’s always great to think of your beauty looks apart from the outfit you’re wearing. Makeup can either make or break your look and while you’re making the most of your wardrobe, it’s important to think of what looks good on your face. We know a lot of you are not as well versed with makeup as you’d want to be. Which is why we are here with a few makeup hacks that will makeup you look good, no matter what you decide to wear.

Makeup Hack 1: Make Kajal your best friend

Indian women love their kajal. You’ll rarely a festival where women don’t rim their eyes with the black kajal line. Now, you can take things to a whole new level by using the kajal on your upper eyelid and slowly blend it out for a smokey eye look. Kareena Kapoor Khan swears by this trick and is often making the most of it on festive occasions.

Makeup Hack 2: Traditional elements always trump modern looks

Its the festive season and you cannot make the most of it without traditional makeup elements. Go all out with your sindoor, kajal, highlighter and a red lip!

Makeup Hack 3: Let your outfit do all the talking

always manages to let her outfit do the talking. Go neutral with your makeup and let your cheeks glow. This is one of the easiest makeup looks to pull off and honestly, its the best when you’re looking to balance out the OTTness of the outfit.

Hack 4: Colour away!

If you’ve chosen a low-key attire to match your pandemic mood, you can elevate your look using just makeup. Add a poppy colour to your eyes and you’ll easily make the most of your dull festive avatar. Make sure to balance out the makeup and opt for nude shades otherwise.

Hack 5: Glowing diva

Dip yourself in highlighter when you wish to have glowing skin! It is one of the best ways to elevate bright attires. Keep your base neutral and let the high-points of your face glow!

Credits :pinkvilla

