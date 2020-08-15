Makeup keeps smudging away? Here’s how you can make sure your glam stay put under your mask

Your mask can cause your makeup to smudge away and cause skin issues. Here are a few tips that might help you out

With the effects of the pandemic, we're all forced to wear a mask for precautionary reasons. This has now brought a plethora of skin and beauty problems that we didn't think about while we were sitting at home in our pyjamas. While we've definitely dedicated our entire lockdown period to trying our various DIYs and face masks (some worked and some were disastrous, but that's a topic for another day) so, we do not wish to go back to ruining our skin and most definitely do not want to get attacked by Maskne aka acne caused by masks.

Going back to work and meeting people has made us grab our makeup brushes yet again and we cannot be more excited. However, while makeup does give is joy, things start to go downhill when you're supposed to put a mask on it. A mask not only smudges away the makeup it adds a risk of getting acne and ruining your skin. So, to make things simple for you, we have a few tips and tricks that might help!

Skip your base

We know you've spent thousands of hours in the lockdown (avoid the exaggeration) trying out new face packs and home remedies for your skin. Let that glow have its moment and make sure to continue having a great skincare routine. Applying foundation and concealer will not only smudge with the mask, but it will also acts as an ingredient to clog pores. Not to forget the sweat and moisture trapped inside the mask that will do more damage. Limit your product usage and opt for lip and cheek tints that will not end up clogging your pores but also give a healthy glow.

Focus on your eyes

While most of your face is covered with the mask, use this as a benefit and show off your creative skills. Play around with your brows & eyes and let it do all the talking.

Double cleanse

This is not much of a makeup tip but we caring for your skin counts, right? Make sure to come home and once the mask is off, double cleanse. Take your makeup off and wash your face with a face cleanser. Then, don't forget to exfoliate and get rid of any sweat, impurities and makeup from the pores.

Pro tip: Even when you're applying makeup, make sure to prep your skin well to avoid any breakouts.

Do you have any questions? Feel free to drop them in the comments section below and we'll answer them for you.

