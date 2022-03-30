Makeup kit at best prices for women who love to have it all together in one place

Makeup is an essential for every modern woman who loves to dress up and make an impression. Purchasing makeup products separately can be quite a daunting task, not to mention, it can cost you a lot of money. This is precisely where makeup kits make for an excellent option to invest in. So ladies, have you been looking for an all inclusive makeup kit that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? If yes, then we have got you covered with these makeup kits that contain most makeup essentials at a relatively affordable price. Choose the best makeup kit for you and add it to your cart right away!

Makeup kits at best prices

Here we have a list of high-quality and branded makeup kits available at the best prices.

1. Insight Cosmetics Makeup Kit

This makeup kit is great for travelling, or everyday use for all makeup enthusiasts. This kit will act as a go-to for all your makeup needs at the most affordable price. It comprises a primer that fills in fine lines and smoothes wrinkles, reduces the look of pores and moisturises the skin, a kajal, 3 highly pigmented and long-lasting lipsticks, a foundation, loose powder and a makeup brush.

Price: Rs.792

2. Lakmé Makeup Kit

This makeup kit is perfect for the bride and the bridesmaid! With the upcoming wedding season, investing in this makeup kit will just be perfect. This kit contains a CC cream that will even out your complexion and conceal redness, a black kajal, a black eyeliner, a liquid foundation and a radiant face compact powder.

Price: Rs.1099

3. Renée Fab Face - 3 in 1 Makeup Stick

This makeup stick is literally a dream come true for all the makeup lovers out there! You simply have to purchase this one stick and you are sorted with your everyday makeup look. It consists of three shades, each for the eyes, lips and cheeks. The shades are such that they will complement every skin tone. It is enriched with vitamin E and will provide a long-lasting and smooth finish. It leaves a weightless texture on the skin and is perfect for all day wear. This kit contains 2 sticks in the shades nude for a natural look and diva for an evening look.

Price: Rs.995

4. Insight Cosmetics Combo

The quality of your makeup largely depends on how good your base is. If you want to attain a flawless base and a long-lasting makeup each time, then this makeup combo is just what you need. It features all the essentials you require to ace the makeup base. It contains a matte and oil-free pore primer that minimises the pores and locks the makeup, an oil-free matte liquid foundation and concealer to give an even skin tone and a makeup fixer designed to preserve applied makeup for a long duration.

Price: Rs.699

5. Lakmé Eye Combo

Tony Montana said it right, “The eyes, chico. They never lie.” We all know that our eyes do most of the talking and hence, it is integral to get your eye makeup right if nothing else. This makeup kit is a one stop solution to all your eye makeup needs. It features a smudge-proof black mascara, kajal and eyeliner. It has an intense black colour with a high-shine finish. It's easy to apply and creates a sleek, bold line with ease.

Price: Rs.643

6. Maybelline New York Eye Makeup Kit

This is yet another phenomenal eye makeup kit that will make your eyes and you stand out in a crowd. This makeup kit contains all the Colossal bestsellers - a waterproof eyeliner, kajal and mascara which last up to 24 hours and is easy to apply and remove. It also contains the new normal and essential - a free stylish cotton mask to ensure safety when stepping out.

Price: Rs.579

7. Blue Heaven Festive Combo

This makeup kit quite LITERALLY has it all! Every makeup product that you would need to ace your everyday or festive makeup look, is here. And all of it at the most affordable price! It is a complete makeup kit of 10 exciting products. It contains a primer, a high coverage foundation, an eyeshadow palette, a 24 hrs stay kajal, a shimmer matte blush, a voluminous mascara, 2 lipsticks, a makeup sponge and lastly a makeup fixer that will ensure that your makeup stays put all day long.

Price: Rs.799

8. Colorbar Makeup Kit

This makeup kit will not only take care of your base, but will also give you the perfect eyes and luscious lips. It contains a satiny touch oil free primer that masks the fine lines and uneven texture, making the skin marvellously soft and smooth. It also contains a velvet matte lipstick that can be further accentuated with lip gloss and lip liner, a waterproof liquid eyeliner that is long-lasting and does not smudge, crack, flake or peel, and a kajal.

Price: Rs.1446

If you are looking for a one stop solution to all your makeup needs without having to spend a bomb on each makeup product individually, then investing in a makeup kit is just what you need! These makeup kits are not only super affordable but are also high-quality and extremely safe on the skin.

