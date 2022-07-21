Yes most of us are used to doing our makeup in the bathroom mirror, or using the selfie camera of our phone, but isn’t it uncomfortable? Makeup mirrors are equipped to make your makeup routine comfortable and efficient. Having a mirror all to yourself that you can carry or place anywhere, comes in incredibly handy on days when you’re scrambling to get to work but your bathroom is occupied or you have to get your makeup done on your commute. There are mirrors with built-in phone chargers and USB ports, ones that’ll tell you the weather (yes, really), and others that let you easily check emails so you can do the most before leaving the house.

7 Best Makeup Mirrors

Makeup mirrors are so advanced and equipped these days that there are mirrors with built-in phone chargers and USB ports, ones that’ll tell you the weather, and others that give you multiple lighting options if you are a professional.

1. Fancii LED Makeup Vanity Mirror

This is a 15x magnifying vanity mirror. It has 3 dimmable light settings simulating day, evening, and home, so you can feel confident wherever you are. It has a distortion-free glass with 1x and 15x dual magnification while the 1x is ideal for makeup and the detachable 15x magnifying mirror is perfect for close-up work. The 180-degree swivel provides both horizontal and vertical rotation for optimum use at any angle. You can power this mirror with the included USB cable or go cord-free with 4 AA batteries.

Price: $35.99

Buy Now

2. Fancii LED Lighted Travel Makeup Mirror

This travel makeup mirror has attached daylight LED that closely simulates natural sunlight providing you with true-to-life color-correct details. It also comes with a two-sided 1x/10x magnification that is ideal for applying makeup, tweezing, or blemish control. The LED light bulbs present in it are long-lasting and the mirror is compact with a glossy finish, perfect for travel.

Price: $24.99

Buy Now

3. Conair Vanity Makeup Mirror

This vanity mirror is double-sided and lighted that uses incandescent light that provides a soft halo light, perfect for clear viewing. The mirror also features 1X and 7X magnification perfect for tweezing and grooming with precision and accuracy. It rotates 360 degrees to adjust to any angle for easy viewing.

Price: $30.99

Buy Now

4. Waneway Lighted Vanity Mirror

This makeup mirror is surrounded by 12x3W LED bulbs, with warm light ( 4000K color temperature) / daylight (6000K color temperature) settings and adjustable brightness. Its memory function makes this lighted mirror return to the same brightness it was on before being switched off. This product uses non-replaceable LED bulbs with 50,000 hours life span. The optic mirror and overall frame allow you to get your entire face in view at once.

Price: $69.99

Buy Now

5. WEILY Makeup Mirror

This highly efficient makeup mirror comes with 21 LED lights. There are 2 magnifying glass plates with 2x-3x magnification when you need fine makeup details. The brightness can be adjusted by touching the sensor switch, and the LED lights can be dimmed or brightened by long pressing the sensor switch. The box at the base can hold jewelry, cosmetics, watch, earrings, bracelets, etc. to meet our daily needs. This is a 180-degree rotating & tri-fold mirror. The tri-fold and detachable design allow you to take it with you anywhere.

Price: $25.99

Buy Now

6. KEDSUM Flexible Gooseneck

As the name suggests this makeup mirror is different from the others because it has an adjustable gooseneck, so you can place it anywhere and bend it towards your face. Its powerful 10X magnification allows you to focus in on a specific section of your face, ideal for doing makeup and removing contacts. The flexible mirror is equipped with 14 energy-efficient environmental daylight LED beads, which can reflect true colors for a natural look. 360° rotation with a locking suction cup provides a secure attachment.

Price: $226.99

Buy Now

7. Deweisn Folding Travel Mirror

This lighted makeup mirror is surrounded by 72Pcs bright LED lights. This mirror is portable, ultra-thin, and compact, making it perfect for traveling. You can choose different light colors, white light, warm light, and natural light according to your needs. The mirror features a high-sensitivity touch button design.

Price: $27.44

Buy Now

Whether you want to fix your mirror on your dressing table or carry it in your backpack, an efficient makeup mirror is supposed to transform itself as per your needs.

