Makeup Primer: ALL you need to know about the base & benefits of applying it before makeup

Often, makeup artists swear by primers before the application of makeup. While they have been ignored for ages together, makeup primers are a product that almost every beauty junkie swears by today. Here's all you need to know about the holy grail of makeup.

What is a primer?

As the name suggests, primers help in prepping the skin for the makeup that is about to be applied to it. It is known to create the perfect base for foundations and makes it easier to blend and apply products on the skin. While many times primers are ignored, they often make it easier to apply and take off makeup.

Benefits of applying a primer:

Conceals imperfections

The application of primers evens out the skin's texture. It also covers up smaller blemishes, pores and gives the skin a smoother look. It also creates an evenness on the skin which makes the process of applying the rest of your makeup, relatively simple and stress-free.

Ensures makeup lasts longer

When primers are applied before the coat of foundation, it gives the makeup product a layer to hold on to and hence enables it to stay on for hours together. Applying a base coat of primer also ensures that your makeup doesn't require constant touch-ups since it creates a barrier between the skin and makeup, also controlling the sebum production of the skin at the end of the day.

Makes makeup pop

Applying primer on the lids of your eyes or lips, help in bringing out the right pigment of the product. If you feel like your makeup isn't quite the same colour as the pigment, apply primer before applying the makeup product to bring out the right shades.

