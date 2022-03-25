Makeup products under Rs 650 that are vegan and cruelty-free

Vegan cosmetics are made without materials of animal origin or their traces. Conventional materials of animal origin, such as honey, beeswax, lanolin, collagen, elastin, etc., are replaced by materials derived from plants or minerals. Many believe that these makeup items may not be high quality, long-lasting, functional, and attractive. To disprove this theory, here's some makeup products that are vegan, affordable and high-quality.

Best makeup products that are vegan:

1. Insight Cosmetics Pro Concealer Palette

This palette features 6 colour correcting concealers expertly chosen to work together to conceal problem areas. It helps conceal trouble spots and visibly correct discolorations. Light and medium camouflage imperfections, yellow and peach conceal dullness and dark circles, green covers redness, purple and pink brighten. The lightweight creamy formula is buildable and glides on easily for an ultra-smooth finish.

Price: Rs.192

Buy Now

2. Swiss Beauty Eyeshadow

Ranging from subtle neutrals, sultry smokies to vibrant pops, this eyeshadow palette is an absolute must have for all the makeup lovers. The vibrant colours and silky texture can take someone from ‘desk to drinks’ effortlessly. Mattes, satins and the velvety rich texture redefines your eyes, sometimes smokey sometimes pop.

Price: Rs.182

Buy Now

3. Plum Eye-Swear-By Kohl Kajal

This vegan kajal comes in a retractable pencil for ease of use. You’ll swear by its creamy smooth, single stroke application, deep black pigment and matte finish! The creamy smooth texture of the kajal makes it easier to create any look with precision, be it as a kajal on the upper and lower lid, water lines or as an eyeliner on the eyelid, along the lash line. This kajal is smudge-proof and waterproof and lasts up to 12 hours after application.

Price: Rs.261

Buy Now

4. Iba Must Have Waterproof Concealer

This concealer contains coconut water that hydrates and argan, jojoba extracts, and vitamin E that nourish, hydrate, soothe and prevent dry flaky skin. It camouflages dark circles, puffiness and fine lines, adds freshness to the eyes and brightens the skin to make your face come alive. The ultra-high pigment formula ensures flawless and full coverage of dark spots, blemishes, acne spots and skin imperfections.

Price: Rs.479

Buy Now

5. Renee See Me Shine Lip Gloss

This shiny lip gloss is available in 4 lustrous shades that will enhance your lips. It is enriched with antioxidant properties and will not only make your lips look plump and fuller, but will also moisturise and regenerate them.

Price: Rs.302

Buy Now

6. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Creamy Matte Lipstick Set

This is a miniature pack of 16 ayurvedic shades specially curated for you to test out the stay, texture and find a perfect shade to look your best. It is made by cutting out unnecessary ingredients from the formula while making it as wholesome as possible without compromising on the ‘glam’ factor. The natural ingredients provide moisture and nourishment to your lips. It is made from vata pacifying herbs such Indian brahmi, guduchi, yashtimadhu, bala and manjistha in a base of ghee and sesame oil.

Price: Rs.431

Buy Now

7. INSIGHT Primer 3 In 1 Oil Free

Primer is an integral step in the makeup process although a lot of beginners might choose to skip it. This oil-free primer works wonders on all skin types. It fills in fine lines and smoothen wrinkles and also reduces the look of the pores. The 3 in 1 formula not only primes but also protects and moisturises the skin. It will provide you with a smooth and flawless base.

Price: Rs.259

Buy Now

8. Aegte Organics Lip & Cheek Tint

Nourish your lips and cheeks with this all-natural cheek and lip moisturiser! This lip balm melts and blends effortlessly onto the skin for a natural flush. Its creamy formula is packed with natural ingredients for lightening and moisturising the lips and cheeks. This smooth cheek tint gives your cheeks and lips the perfect pop of rosy pink. It is enriched with beetroot and tomato extracts to lightens and moisturise lips and cheeks. Grapeseed oil makes them glowing and healthy. The carrot seed oil has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that treat the skin.

Price: Rs.637

Buy Now

If you are an animal and environment lover apart from being a makeup lover then invest in these affordable yet high-quality makeup products. These beauty products are not only vegan and cruelty-free, but will also give you better and much more long-lasting results than the other products available in the market.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

