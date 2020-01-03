Makeup Removal Tips: THIS is how you can remove your waterproof mascara without damaging your lashes

Waterproof makeup is like magic but it also puts your eyelashes at the risk of getting damaged and breaking but if you know how to remove your makeup right, it works like magic.

We all love water-proof makeup and why won't we? You don't have to worry about shedding some tears or from a few raindrops when you're wearing a good quality smudge-free and waterproof makeup. You don't have to worry about your makeup being washed out and making you look like a panda. You can always look pretty and perfect with your makeup being on point no matter what happens with some waterproof makeup products but at the same time let's not forget the fact that taking off waterproof making can be very difficult because it doesn't just wash off with some water and face wash or cleanser. Removing waterproof makeup can be tricky especially when it comes to taking off your mascara. Your eyelashes are delicate and sensitive and waterproof makeup makes them dry and hard which makes it easier for your lashes to fall out or break, more so when you take your makeup off. Because removing makeup is such a task, it can be a little tough for us to remove our makeup without damaging or breaking our lashes because they are fragile and can be broken easily. This is why we need some tips to remove our makeup the right way without damaging our lashes because staying away from mascara is practically impossible. It's the one thing that we all need to ensure that we look like we do have eyelashes. But at the same time we also need to ensure that our lashes don't get damaged so, here are some tips to remove mascara without breaking your lashes.

1. Don't use a cotton ball to remove your mascara because the loose fibers can get stuck in your eyes and lashes and cause trouble. Opt for a good cotton pad to remove your mascara instead. A cotton pad does not get stuck in your lashes and prevents such problems.

2. Don't get impatient when your makeup doesn't come off. Waterproof mascara is not easy to remove and it can be really tough but getting impatient means that you will get slightly more aggressive while taking your makeup off which could end up damaging your eyelashes or even the skin around your lashes.

3. Soften your makeup by putting a cotton pad soaked in makeup remover or water or a good SPF free moisturising lotion or cream on your eyes. This will soften your lashes and your makeup and make it easier to remove.

4. You don't always have to invest in an expensive makeup remover. You can use something more natural and gentle like baby oil or coconut oil instead of some expensive makeup remover because a natural product is more gentle on the skin.

5. Be very gentle while removing your makeup and wipe your mascara off in gentle downwards motion after closing your eyes. Don't be harsh and don't try removing it in any other direction but downwards.

6. Don't forget to wash and cleanse your face with a milk facial cleanser after removing the makeup. Don't wipe your face with a towel. Instead, dab your face and dry it and use a nice eye cream to moisturise your skin and soothe it. You can also use aloe vera gel instead.

7. If there's any dirt or mascara left in your lashes or around your eyes, don't repeat the process instead just clean it with a tissue or a cotton pad or even better, use a Q-tip to clean it without any hassle.

Credits :pinkvilla

