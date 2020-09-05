Makeup should be the accessory to compliment you: Selena Gomez on beauty and 13 step day to night GLAM look 

In a chat with Vogue, Selena not only revealed her go-to makeup look but also spoke about her skincare issues like acne and breakouts. Read on to find out!

Selena Gomez has been in the spotlight since she was a child. The Hollywood singer/songwriter who first appeared on Barney and Friends made her way to Wizards of Waverly Place and Hannah Montana and embraced fame like the rest of her peers. The diva just launched her very own makeup line, Rare Beauty and shared her day-to-night look with Vogue.

In the video, the singer who just made a video with BLACKPINK also spoke about her skincare problems and journey with makeup. She revealed that she didn't really take care of her skin "until the last few years and I realised how important it is."

Sel also revealed that she has combination skin with parts of it dry while other parts of her face are oily, primarily her t-zone. And like everybody else, Selena gets acne too! "I've had acne in the t-zone. I try not to pick at it but sometimes it's hard," she said and also revealed that she tends to get more breakouts when she is stressed!

Speaking on her journey with makeup, she said that it has been fun to play with but believes that "makeup should be accessories to compliment what's beautiful about you."

When it comes to looking glamorous, nobody does it better than Selena Gomez. She also revealed her makeup routine on video and shared a tip to make the eyeshadow last longer.

Selena Gomez's day-to-night makeup routine:

First, Selena cleanses her face with a soothing foam

Moisturiser is the essential second step

Followed by sunscreen with an SPF of 30

Selena then applies a light foundation that she blends well over her face and neck

Followed by concealer under her eyes and on blemishes

She then adds some blush to add some colour to her face and lift her cheekbones

Bronzer around the blush and along her hairline further defines her face

Before eyeshadow, Selena suggests using concealer on the eyelid for a longer-lasting eyeshadow

Then she opts for a nude eyeshadow from her waterline to the hood of her brows

Moving on to her brows, Selena first brushes them well before filling them in

To achieve the perfect wing, she uses a liquid liner

To add a hint of shine, she uses a luminiser on her shoulders and neck

A dash of mascara to boost her lashes and lipstick to add a pop of colour is how Selena completes her makeup look.

Seems relatively simple, something that we all follow, right?

How different is your makeup routine? Comment below and let us know!

