Makeup Talk: Master the art of the perfect smokey eye and look like Kareena Kapoor Khan

A good smokey eye look can be matched with any and every attire no matter what the occasion. Here’s how you can master the art

We all love a good smokey eye and the fact that it can literally match any and every attire like it was tailor-made for the look. From sarees to pantsuits to red carpet gowns to even party ensembles, smokey eyes have the power to glam up any look! When it comes to Bollywood celebrities, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the biggest advocate of the look and is often making quite the statement in them. We can safely call it her signature glam with her managing to rock it at almost every event.

Steps to achieve it:

1. Apply an eye primer so that the colour manages to stick to the eyelids and gives a smooth finish.

2. Next, choose your favourite neutral brown eye shadow which is only one or two shades darker than your original skin colour and use it as a base colour for your eyelids. Make sure to blend it well.

3. Now take your black eyeshadow and line it on your upper lid near the lash line as if you’re applying an eyeliner.

4. Take a blending brush and blend the harsh lines of the eyeliner with the brown base.

5. If you want a darker effect, you can repeat the same process with the black eyeshadow.

6. Use the excess product on the brush to line the lower lash line and top it off with some kajal for a defined look.

7. Complete the look with mascara and you’ll be good to go!

TIP: Considering that you’re playing with a lot of powder shadows, make sure to pat the excess product off the brush so that the powder flakes do not ruin the rest of your makeup.

We cannot wait for you to master this skill!

