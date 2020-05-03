Makeup tips: 5 EASIEST makeup hacks to learn from TikTok videos 

Everything from contouring to using makeup for your hairline - TikTok videos have you covered!

Now that everybody is confined to their homes due to the lockdown issued almost all over the world, more and more people are taking to social media to keep themselves busy. One such social media portal seems to be Tik Tok, that has everybody from dance professionals to fashion influencers to beauty professionals taking the portal by storm.

From challenges to makeup videos, the portal is currently flooded with content. But one thing that nobody expected, is to learn new beauty and makeup routines from TikTok! Seems like the beauty elites have us covered. Check out the five best makeup hacks you can learn from the fun and viral TikTok videos!

The difference between contour and bronzer powder

If you have ever gotten confused about which powder is which and accidentally used bronzer as contour, join the club and educate yourself on how differently the two need to be used.

How to get long lashes without a curler

Want long, dramatic and swooshing lashes but the curler doesn't seem to help? Just use the hairdryer for long, doll-like lashes. Follow this TikTok video on the right way to do it without destroying your lashes!

How to a cat eye

The cat eyeliner is one beauty look that never goes out of style no matter what. Have you been unable to master it? This TikTok video breaks it down and tells you exactly how to get the model-style cat eye!

How to fix your receeding hairline with makeup

Struggling with covering up your greys, bald spots or even worried about your receeding hairline? A TikTok fashion and beauty superstar comes to your rescue! Check out the right way on fixing your hairline with just basic contour and eyebrow products in the perfect way!

How to contour

Always struggled with contouring? Does it ever get too much or too less to structure your face? Learn how to do it the right way with a simple self-tanner to get the perfect chiseled cheekbones!

