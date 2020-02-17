Makeup Tips: Check out the tips to clean and disinfect your makeup products regularly

Are you obsessed with makeup products? Here's what you need to know about how to take care of your makeup products. Read below.

Taking care of your makeup products is a crucial thing. Makeup products and brushes should be disinfected regularly otherwise they will catch bacteria easily, which will cause numerous skin problems. Not only the skin, eye products and lip products can also cause infection to the eyes and lips if not cleaned regularly. Taking care of your makeup products depends on your frequency of using them. But the cleaning process is not the same for every makeup products; they all need a different type of care and cleaning process. So, here we have provided tips for cleaning and disinfecting different makeup products. Check them out below.



Lipsticks

Keep rubbing alcohol handy and spray some of it on the exposed part of your lipsticks or chapsticks and then wipe it off with a tissue. In this way, you can maintain the hygiene level of your lipsticks.



Eye pencils and crayons

Never share your eye pencils with others as it will contract an infection. Also, sharpen your eye pencils and crayons before every use to remove the old layer. And don't forget to disinfect the sharpener before using it with a cotton ball by dabbing some rubbing alcohol on it.

Eye shadow, blushes and pressed powders

To disinfect eye shadows, blushes, highlighters, pressed powders, bronzers, you should always clean it with a brush. So, take a clean tissue and wipe the brush before every time you use it. You can also spray some rubbing alcohol on it.



Brushes and sponges

Cleaning your brush or sponges depends on the frequency of their usage. If you use brushes twice or thrice in a week then clean it every week with an anti-bacterial hand wash. You can also use some sanitizer. Spray some rubbing alcohol on your foundation brush and wipe it off with a clean tissue.



Creams and gels

Never use your fingers to apply any cream or gel on your face. Always use a brush for it. For skincare products, always use a spatula to use them.



Mascara

Mascara spoolies can easily catch bacteria which will result in irritation. So, change your mascara every three months to maintain the hygiene level for the eyes.

Read More