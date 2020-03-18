Makeup Tips: THESE 90s makeup styles will help you to get ready for a retro party

If you are thinking to get a 90s makeup look to attend a retro party, then these ideas will help you to look your retro best. Check them out below to get that retro vibe.

Going to attend a retro party? Get ready with 90s makeup to nail your look for the party. Butterfly clips, ruffle bands, matte brown lips, voluminous hair, bronze blush and glitter for the eyes, winged eyeliner, etc. are all from 90s makeup style. Some of these retro trends are followed even today. So, if you are going to attend any retro party then you must carry that retro makeup look to bring that retro vibe. Check out these makeup ideas to have a retro makeup look.

These are the 90's makeup styles to give a retro look. Check them out below.

Thin-arched eyebrows

From Courtney Love to Aishwarya Rai, 90's actresses were seen having thin-arched eyebrows and they looked gorgeous with them. So, for a catchy 90's makeup look, thin-arched eyebrows are always recommended to complete your retro look.



Metallic pastel nails

Long metallic pastel nails were the most catchy ones on the screen. Most of the 90's actresses like Rani Mukerji, , Karisma Kapoor looked vibrant in the metallic nail colours.

Blue eyeshadow

From frosty to shimmery, blue eyeshadow was always an iconic look for actresses to look great on screen. This was a significant makeup style during the 90s to make the eye makeup more vibrant.

Lots of glitters

The pop sensation Britney Spears set this trend of using glitter for makeup. She even was seen using body glitter as well. From her music videos to her stage performances, she was always seen wearing glitter to nail her look.

Brown for lips

Using brown colours for lips was one of the coolest makeup trends in the 90s. Most of the actresses used to pop up their looks with the matte brown lipstick. Along with this, lipgloss was also quite in trend.

These styles can help you to get that retro makeup look.

