Malai for skincare: 3 life changing ways to include milk cream in your beauty routine

In India, we've all known that malai aka milk cream is an important kitchen ingredient. milk cream is a thick layer you find on top of milk that is filled with immense proteins and nutritional facts from the milk. While we all love sweets and delicacies made out of it, you also probably know the importance of it in our skincare routine. Our mothers and grandmothers swear by using milk cream on the race and for the unversed, it works as a great moisturiser leaving skin soft and supple. So, incase you're looking for a new addition in your skincare routine, malai is the answer for you!

For unevenly tanned skin:

If you've just been on a vacation or the constant travel to work has given you an uneven tan, all you need to do is mix 2 tablespoons of malai with besan aka gram flour. Now, put the desired quantity until you get a smooth paste. Apply on the skin and leave it for 20 minutes. Now, instead of rinsing it, gently rub in circular motions to remove the mask. This will gently exfoliate the skin to remove the tan while also getting rid of the dead skin cells on the top layers of the skin.

For glowing skin:

Nothing works wonders as a pinch of turmeric and malai mixed together in a mask. This 'desi nuska' is perfect for days when you have something important on your calendar and need to look your best glowing self. Leave this mask for 15 minutes and for ever-glowing skin, you can repeat this masking process once a week!

For dry skin:

Malai is a moisturiser in itself but to take your efforts a notch higher, mix honey, a spoonful of cold milk and a teaspoon of besan to create a paste. Apply it on your face and leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse with water and moisturise after.

