Malaika Arora has a SIMPLE 3 ingredient home remedy for acne breakouts that requires minimum effort

The diva on her Instagram, revealed that she tends to get a lot of breakouts and gave her fans and followers a peek into how she manages to keep her skin clean and glowing.

Celebrities are not only known for their on-screen appearances in India, but also for their excellent taste in fashion, stylish looks and crystal clear glowing skin. One such diva who has been on our radar for the longest time is . The fit mother-of-one has proven that she can slay literally any look time and again both on the red carpet and runway.

Apart from her stylish fashion choices, Malla is also known for her smooth, flawless and glowing skin. In her Instagram series that she titles #malaikastrickortip, the actress revealed her go-to DIY for ensuring her skin remains clean and clear.

"This is something that works beautifully for acne-prone skin and breakouts, keeps it in check," says the diva who has sensitive skin and often struggles with breakouts due to makeup, the change in weather, etc.

The three ingredients are available in your kitchen.

You will need:

Cinnamon powder - 1/2 teaspoon

Honey - 1 spoon

Lime juice - 1 spoon

Whip this up well and apply on the skin. While applying, Malaika also mentions that the eyes and mouth area should be avoided as "the mouth area and eye area are very sensitive parts of your face. Apply the mask to areas that are a little more acne-prone."

The diva also suggests using the mask 1-2 times a week and leave the mask on for 10 minutes post which it needs to be rinsed off with cold water.

Slather on your favourite moisturiser and sunscreen after washing off the mask and you're good to go!

Watch Malaika Arora's video here and tell us what you do to manage your acne at home.

