Malic Acid: ALL you need to know about it & why you need to add this ingredient to your skincare routine ASAP

You might be on board with all the raging acids for skin. Hyaluronic, Salicylic, Lactic, Mandelic and more. The latest one that's garnered all the buzz and is a must-have in your skincare kitty, is Malic acid. Known primarily for its exfoliating properties, this acid is perfect for cleansing skin from deep within.

An acid responsible for the sour or tarty taste of apples and even derives its name from the fruit - Malum in Latin means Apple, is Malic Acid. It is also present in other fruits like cherries, grapes, plums, tomatoes, peaches and citrus fruits.

It belongs to the AHA or Alpha Hydroxy Acid group of acids. Its major difference is that it is a gentler version of acid that has a lesser penetrative ability, making it perfect for those with sensitive skin as well.

Benefits of Malic Acid

Boosts Hydration

A common ingredient in moisturisers, Malic Acid is known to help trap the moisture in the skin ensuring it remains well hydrated for a longer period of time.

Exfoliates skin

Regular use of Malic Acid helps break down the top layer of glue that holds together the dead skin cells on the top layer of the skin. Post breakdown of that, these cells are easy to wash away paving way for new skin cells to be pushed to the surface, giving the skin a smoother feel and cleaner look.

Reduces signs of ageing

Regular use of Malic Acid helps in promoting the production of collagen which boosts skin turnover. This also makes it a popular ingredient in anti-ageing skincare products.

Balances pH levels of the skin

The outer layer of the skin, usually made from sebum secreted from the pores and seat, help in protecting the skin and traps the moisture within keeping the skin hydrated and preventing water loss. While most AHAs ruin the pH balance, Malic Acid restores it with ease.

Even though Malic Acid is suitable for sensitive skin, it is advisable to consult a dermatologist before adding it to your skincare routine or doing a patch test first. And once you do add it to your skincare routine, don't forget to apply sunscreen every morning as this too, like most exfoliants, makes the skin prone to sun damage.

ALSO READ: Hair slugging: The hot and new trend to say goodbye to dryness and yes to moisturised locks