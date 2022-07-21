Manicure at home: DIY a manicure with these 7 nail care products

Getting a manicure done at least once a month is extremely vital for hygiene purposes and also to keep your nails healthy and pretty. Since going to the salon is simply not always feasible, you can now master the art of getting yourself a professional-like manicure all by yourself from the comfort of your home. Your products will also last for a very long time and hence, make getting a manicure at home a lot cheaper and practical. We have mentioned a detailed step-by-step procedure on how you can ace the manicure game at home along with the best products that you can use. So take a look!

A step-by-step guide to get a manicure at home:

Here, we have a detailed guide on how to perfect a manicure at home with the best products.

In order to get a great manicure at home, start by cleaning your nails with a good nail polish remover that will remove any previous chipped nail paint. This nail polish remover is acetone free and is enriched with soybean oil and tea tree oil which nourishes and moisturises the nails on application. To top it all, it also strengthens and protects the nails against damage and chipping.

Once your nails are free from any kind of polish, clip them if necessary and give them a shape with a filer. You can get your tips square, round or somewhere in between. This filer comes with a two-sided nickel plated surface for smooth, gentle filling of nails. It is perfect to get a salon quality manicure at home. The clipper is specially designed for safe and precise nail cutting.

After clipping and filing your nails to your desired shape, it is time to trim and push back your cuticles. This cuticle trimmer will trim the dead cuticle around the nails and help gently push back the cuticle. It will add a consistent shape to all your nails and make them look neater and much prettier.

The next step is to exfoliate your hands including your wrists and forearms with an effective scrub. This scrub is highly exfoliating and scrubs away all the dead skin cells, impurities, pollution, and unwanted tan. It will evenly polish your skin and make it smoother and softer. The Himalayan pink salt in the scrub stimulates blood flow and evens the skin tone.

Move on to moisturizing your hands and cuticles in order to avoid smudging almost-dry nail polish later. This hand cream is enriched with green tea extracts, baobab oil, watermelon seed oil and pumpkin oil which will intensely nourish your hands so they feel soft and supple. You can give yourself a mini hand massage with this cream that also acts as a sanitiser.

Apply your first coat of color and make sure to brush all the way down to the cuticle and into the corners of your nail. These nail polishes come in a wide range of colors for you to choose from and will also strengthen your nails with a long lasting and chip resistant nail enamel. After another two minutes you can go for the second coat of nail polish.

You can finally finish your at-home manicure with a top coat that will add a shine to your nails and protect your manicure from chipping. This top coat will help you complete just about any look with the nail polish shade of your choice. However, it is important to be careful when you apply your top coat since a messy application can ruin your entire manicure. This top coat will give you a mirror-like gleam that you get at a nail salon.

Once you get well acquainted on how to give yourself the perfect manicure, you will be able to save quite a lot of money by ditching the monthly salon trips and by just giving yourself a manicure. These products mentioned above will help you attain the perfect manicure at home!

