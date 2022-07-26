Manicure at home: 7 Products you need for simple & effortless manicure

Master the art of getting yourself a professional-like manicure all by yourself from the comfort of your home with these products from Amazon. Manicure at home can be made easy with apt tools and products that are both pocket friendly and easy to use. Here we have curated 7 such products for you to grab! Scroll on to grab the best products!

Here are 7 products for manicure at home:

Getting a manicure done at least once a month is extremely vital for hygiene purposes and also to keep your nails healthy and pretty.

1. Manicures Desk

This professional table folds in a flat position for easy storage. It comes with a heavy-duty carrying case for convenient transportation. This manicure table has an attachable LED 5 Watt lamp with a 4x lens glass, a comfortable wrist cushion, and a built-in dust collector for your convenience. Yes, everything is in one nail desk!

Price: $173

Buy Now

2. SpaLife Pink Hand

These moisturizing and nourishing hand gloves effectively repair damaged nails after manicure. It revitalizes the skin and helps retain moisture for radiance and a natural glow. Nourishes and balances to soothe and refresh dry or sensitive skin.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

3. L’Occitane, Shea Butter Hand Cream

This creamy balm with 20 percent shea butter, honey, almond extracts and coconut oil is blended to create this extremely effective formula. The rich texture leaves hands soft and smooth and can be applied as often as needed.

Price: $30

Buy Now

4. Manicure Set

Do you want to give a unique and excellent quality gift to give a surprise to your family and friends? Not only it's quality but also its design is also distinctive from others, this manicure pedicure set is made of 100 per cent heavy-duty stainless steel, and it comes with a magnificent gift box package.

Price: $43

Buy Now

5. Beetles Gel Nail Polish Kit with LED Nail Lamp

As beetles nude greys gel nail polish kit with UV light led nail dryer with 6 colors gel nail polish set, you can enjoy doing your nails at home with this gel nail polish set to complete an all-in-one kit! The series of black glitter white gel nail polish sets is long lasting for 21+ days with perfect shine under the proper application.

Price: $43

Buy Now

6. Nail Polish Remover Steam Nail Remover

The max temp of the gel nails remover is 52℃/125.6℉, and the steam will soften the gel gently, protect your nails and keep your nails healthier. The nail polish remover machine is suitable for all nail polish glue. Multifunctional steam nail polish remover to remove the acetone-soluble gel, like shellac polish, ANC, acrylic and more.

Price: $40.59

Buy Now

7. Himalayan Salt Hand Scrub

This exfoliator body scrub can gently exfoliate the skin and remove dry and dead skin cells. The rich and precious oils contained in this hand, foot and face scrub are invigorating and nourishing. It is a great moisturizer for the skin and can act as a cleanser.

Price: $14.99

Buy Now

Your hands say something about you. One of the things you can do to make this message clear is by pampering them with manicure. These above-mentioned products from Amazon are perfect for an easy manicure at home. Grab them all right away!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles:

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Grab the best monsoon skincare essentials for all skin types from the sale

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Best offers on newly launched laptops from HP, Asus, Dell & more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 LIVE: 6 Newly launched smartphones to pick from Prime Day sale

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: New Jaw-dropping launches from top brands like LG, IFB, Whirlpool and more