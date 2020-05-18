ManiMonday: 3 ways to make your nail paint matte at HOME

While in lockdown, we must not forget our nails. So for mani Monday, we give you simple ways to make your nail paint matte and give a twist to your regular nail polish.

While glossy nails were a trend for the longest time, there is just something about matte nail paint. It gives off an edgy vibe and gives a muted look to your bright nail paints. Which is an absolutely welcome change? Experimenting with your nails will take your mind off of the stuff that’s happening around you even if it is for a while.

Before you get into painting your nails and making DIY matte nail paint at home, you need to remember to care for your nails, cuticles and hands too! Start with soaking your hands in warm water with some soap or bath salts. Dab the water off and cut/shape your nails gently and follow up with a cuticle oil before you begin to paint your nails.

Now that the canvas is ready, let’s mattify!

Method 1: Cornstarch

This is the easiest one but also you gotta be careful with this one.

Take a small glass bowl or dish and mix equal parts nail paint and cornstarch and apply on your nails. You could sprinkle the corn starch directly on your wet nail paint too, but that might give you a smudged up effect and be uneven in places.

You know how your nail paint hardens when you leave the cap off for even a couple of seconds, this will happen when you take the nail paint out and mix it with cornstarch. So be quick with this method and take a little break in between the first coat and the second, so your nails have time to dry and you don’t have to mix too much of the nail paint at one time.

You could also make a full reusable container of matte topcoat with this trick. You need to use a paper funnel and pour the corn starch directly into a bottle of topcoat and shake it up rigorously to use.

Method 2: Baking Powder

Another one with items from your kitchen. But this would need a little bit of prep.

Sift your baking powder through a sieve, so all the clumps are broken down and things are completely smooth.

Use a soft makeup brush to apply the powder on your nail paint.

After you paint your nails with regular nail paint, follow it up with a top coat and before it dries brush on the baking powder quickly. (Do this 2-3 nails at a time so the nail paint doesn’t dry too quickly)

You could do this directly on your nail paint as well, but the topcoat trick works better.

Once you give it a couple of minutes to dry, just use another brush or some water to wash off the extra baking powder.

Method 3: Matte eyeshadow

This method is experimental but definitely worth it. It looks better with darker shades but could work with any matte eyeshadow.

Pick an eyeshadow that is old or one that you’re not attached to, but it has to be matte.

Take a toothpick or the back of a makeup brush and scrape the eyeshadow into a dish.

Just use the back of a kabuki brush or bottle to make sure the eyeshadow is completely crushed into a fine powder with no lumps.

Add a pinch of cornstarch to the eyeshadow to make it even more matte, though this step is optional.

Add a few drops of clear nail paint at a time and keep stirring so lumps don’t form. Once you have a good consistency, store it in a separate container or apply it to your nails directly.

So there you have it, simple steps to make your manicure at home during the lockdown, stand out.

Credits :getty images

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×