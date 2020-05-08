Marilyn Monroe's short and effective skincare routine REVEALED in an official document

The late iconic star who was known for her exceptional fashion and beauty looks had quite a routine! Read on for the details.

Marilyn Monroe is one diva who did it all - acted, sung and was the ultimate sex symbol of her time. The American personality has a star power that carries on even much after her death. For the longest time, there were speculations about what the diva used on her skin to look so radiant. Recently, the Makeup Museum revealed an official document that had the actress' prescription skincare routine! Her routine was displayed in the Pink Jungle: 1950s Makeup in America and the document is dated March 17, 1959 and addressed to Monroe.

The routine was prescribed by dermatologist Erno Laszlo who started the beauty company in the same name!

The prescription that was personalised specially for Monroe, included these instructions:

- Monroe begins her mornings by washing her face and neck with warm water with an Active Phelityl Soap.

- Next up, she would need to apply a normaliser on her face, avoiding the area around her eyes and the blotting it off.

- Below her eyes, Marilyn was prescribed to apply Phelitone in the form of tiny dots and spread it evenly beneath her eyes and then blotting it.

- Post this she was told to apply a face powder on her face and neck and brush it off with cotton.

Her routine also had proper dietary instructions that were known to impact her skin. She was prescribed not to consume nuts, chocolates, olives and oysters or clams.

In addition to all this, Monroe was also known to treat her skin with petroleum jelly and then head for a long bath. The combination was known to give her skin a glow like no other!

Are you going to try out her routine as well for flawless skin? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×