Marula Oil: Here's how THIS oil gives you healthy skin and hair

Marula oil is rich in nutrients that are good for skin and hair. It can also cure skin disorders. So, find out the benefits of using this oil.

Marula oil is a light yellow coloured oil which is known for having fast-absorbing and lightweight properties. This oil is used in soaps and perfumes, as a meat preservative, cooking oil, massage oil, etc. The oil contains monosaturated fatty acids, tocopherols and amino acids. Marula oil is highly beneficial for skin and hair if used in the right proportions. So, check out the health benefits of Marula oil right below.

Marula Oil for acne

Marula Oil can smoothen the skin protecting it from any kind of environmental damage. The oil comes with antimicrobial properties that can kill all types of acne and blackhead causing bacteria. It's also considered to be a good moisturiser for oily skin. This can also reduce inflammation, redness, itching and dryness caused by acne.

Fights ageing signs

The oil is known to fight with the signs of ageing. It can protect the skin's elasticity by inhibiting the elastase and collagenase enzymes. Regular use of this oil can prevent fine lines, wrinkles, dryness and dullness boosting the natural process of the skin to repair any damage.

Reduces stretch marks

The important nutrients of Marula Oil can maintain the skin's elasticity and suppleness. So, the application of this oil twice a day may reduce stretch marks and hyperpigmentation on the skin.

Can cure different skin issues

Marula Oil is rich in linoleic and oleic acids that can moisturize and hydrate the skin. These two acids of the oil can cure different skin disorders like psoriasis, eczema, etc.

Good for hair and scalp

Marula oil is packed with nutrients, antioxidants, fatty acids and cellular regeneration, hydrating, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. All these contribute to promoting healthy hair and scalp. The oil nourishes the hair from root to tip, promotes hair growth, combats frizziness of the hair.

Cure brittle nails and dry lips

The nourishing properties of the oil can cure brittle nails and make the hands soft. The application of this oil on the lips keeps them soft and moisturised.

