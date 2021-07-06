Maskne : Wear your mask worry free with a handful of tips to back your skin at all times

‘Maskne’ is so in but so is the hard-hitting care with the tried and tested tips.

After devoting more than a year to covering up your face with masks, the term ‘Maskne’ is nothing new but continues to protect us from the petrifying Coronavirus. Who would have imagined we would all end up being extra conscious of where we are going out and how well we are maintaining hygiene with constant sanitisation. Do you see acne creep up once you remove the mask you’ve worn for hours? When your mask covers up your skin, it harbours incessant sweat and oil which forms up dirt and bacteria. While these are housed safely inside the face mask, it leads to the growth of the acne that comes with itchiness and inflammation.

Pay attention to the choice of mask you prefer, breathable ones like cotton can serve your skin better by sweating less and prevent clogging up your pores. With less friction, you’re more likely to banish acne formation. Mask can no doubt drive you up the walls if you ignore taking care of your skin. Each time you don a mask, be sure it was washed well. Do not reuse it without washing it because more breakouts and inflammation isn’t the merrier for your skin. Keep your hands off your face and do not pop them.

Your skincare can play an essential role as well. Never hit the sack without washing your face. Cleanse your skin to ensure it isn’t holding onto pesky pollutants with gentle fuss-free cleansers. Follow up with a toner for it is powered with astringent properties that work towards controlling excess sebum, and blocks the debris. Steer clear of thick oils and opt for lightweight formulas as suggested by your dermatologist or the ones you’ve befriended a long time ago. When you have maskne, refrain from experimenting with the newest products available in the market. Keep your skin hydrated with a moisturiser and apply sunscreen to protect your skin from the UVA and UVB rays.

At-home remedies can be beneficial too. Try whipping up a mask with aloe vera gel and turmeric and dab the paste on the irritated skin. Rinse it off after 20 minutes with tepid water. For best results, repeat this face mask twice a week. The antibacterial and antiseptic properties in aloe vera and turmeric can calm redness, fade acne scars and reduce breakouts.

Credits :PEXELS

