Master the DEWY makeup looks in just 5 simple steps

Dewy makeup has been quite a hit among celebs. It's the perfect balance between going overboard and a no-makeup look. Stars are taking this look everywhere from parties to weddings and it got us quite envied. Their fresh glowing shine is dreamy and appealing. Haven't you seen Jennifer Lopez or Janhvi Kapoor or Ananya Panday flaunting their radiant glow playing tricks with your mind as if they are lit from within? Well, if you want to achieve the dewy makeup look, we created a guide for you.

So what is actually the dewy look? Dewy has a wet look attached to it beaming with freshness and radiance. Don't confuse dewiness with shininess. Shine is all about glitter and shimmer. So let's break down this look for you.

Moisturise

A very important makeup ritual before you dive into the process is cleansing. Clean your face well and moisturise it properly. Massage it well for a hydrating glow all over your face and neck. Wait for about 5 mins for the next step to start.

Prime

People often tend to skip this step but many don't know that it acts as a barrier between your skin and the makeup. Primer fills in the pores while adding freshness to your face giving a natural glow. It will also make the makeup last longer. For best results, use a mattifying primer.

Foundation

Use an illuminating foundation and dab it across your skin using a wet sponge. Continue dabbing until it properly blends with the skin. After that, use a creamy concealer for your under eyes and blemishes but try not to go overboard with it. Set the makeup with a translucent powder.

Highlight

Probably, the most important step for the dewy look is highlighting. But first, contour your cheekbones, contouring will sculpt your face and make it look slimmer. Also use a warm shade bronzer to recreate a sharp jawline. Don't forget the blush. Apply a peach or pink shaded blush to the apples of your cheeks. Then comes the hero. Highlight your cheekbones with a shimmery highlighter and blend it well.

Eyes and Lips

Use a nude or brown eyeshadow, blend it all across your eye socket and layer it with a gold shade as well. Opt for a nude eyeliner if you want to make your eyes look bigger. Apply some mascara and fill your brows properly.

For the lips, don't choose brighter shades. Go with a nude or brown shade lip gloss to complete your dewy look. After all this, use a setting spray to make your efforts long-lasting.

Try and tell us whether you got your shine or not.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: 3 Amazing Onion Hair Masks that will control hair fall and give you shiny locks



