Master the messy bun: A step by step tutorial to ensure your hair looks like a chic mess 

The messy bun is one of fashion's greatest ironies but still looks appealing as ever. Here's how to get the look.

When it comes to fashion and beauty, the most undone looks are the ones that usually require the most effort. One of the most classic examples of how good the messy bun looks is Meghan Markle's messy bun. She wore a messy bun to her wedding and has been sporting it ever since. It gives off the "I'm too cool to care" vibe and a look that screams "I woke up like this".

Most times the bun looks too deflated, too tight or just messy altogether.

Below, is a fool-proof way to get the perfect messy bun in just simple steps.

The secret to achieving this look is to style your bun on the second or third day of washing it. Here's how to get it right the first time around!

Step one:

Flip your hair upside down. Then, pull it all together to form a loose ponytail as high or low as you want the bun to be. To adjust your hair, don't use a comb or worry too much about the strands sticking out in different places - the messier it is the better!

Step two:

Twist your hair around. From the base of the ponytail, spin it and wrap it around the base of the ponytail until all your hair is tucked in under the bun. But ensure you leave the last bit out.

Step three:

Use a scrunchie to secure it. Then once it is done, run your fingers upwards through your hair to give it some more volume while also loosening it up a little. Then, twirl the loose strands of each section together so it doesn't become too frizzy.

(Ananya Panday aced the messy bun look)

Step four:

Spray on some hairspray so that your hard work and perfectly messy bun doesn't budge.

Style tip:

For a more chic look, once you have made the bun on your head, you can pull out strands to form a parting of your choice to frame your face well.

