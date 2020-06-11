Mayonnaise for hair: What it does, benefits of it and how to use the hair mask

Cult beauty gurus have always sworn by Mayonnaise for hair. But does Mayo actually help hair? How to use it? Read on to find out!

A quick Google search on DIY hair care and a range of home products sprout up. Everything from honey to milk to yoghurt to fenugreek, are all-natural products. But one ingredient that often pops up that might be surprising to most people, is Mayonnaise. Yes, the spread that usually goes into sandwiches, burgers and more, is known to be excellent for the hair. Everybody from bloggers to beauty gurus to cult beauty lovers also swear by Mayo to make their hair glossy, fizz-free and silky like never before. But how and why do so many people swear by Mayonnaise for hair? What are the benefits of applying it on your hair? Read on!

Hydrates

Mayo consists of vegetable oil, egg, vinegar and lemon juice, all known to be excellent for the hair. These ingredients boost moisture in the hair, making it sleeker and silkier. It works well for curly and dry hair but tends to make already straight hair more oily.

Reduces frizz

Since your hair is moisturised thanks to the contents of Mayo, your hair also tends to become less frizzy. It helps in protecting the hair from humidity and dryness as well.

Promotes hair growth

Mayo masks are also known to promote hair growth. Mayonnaise is known to contain an amino acid called L-cysteine, that helps with this and does the trick.

Gets rid of lice

There are claims that Mayo has helped in getting rid of lice. The theory is that the thickness of Mayo can help in suffocating the head lice and in turn killing them.

How to apply a Mayonnaise hair mask:

Applying this hair mask is fairly simple. First, wet your hair.

Take out Mayo that you think will be enough for your hair, in a bowl. Work it into your scalp and go downwards to the tips of your hair.

Use a wide-tooth comb to brush through so the mayo is even all over.

Cover your hair with a shower cap for 20-30 minutes.

Rinse your hair thoroughly and then shampoo regularly.

Add conditioner as usual and let your hair air dry.

It is best to apply the Mayonnaise hair mask once or twice a week for best results.

Have you tried it? Has it worked for you? Let us know in the comment section below.

