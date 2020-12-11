Meghan Markle's hairstylist REVEALS the best styling tips that give an illusion of healthy hair 

From her messy bun to beachy waves, Meghan Markle's hair has always made headlines. Her hairstylist George Northwood shared some pro tips on how to ensure hair looks healthy no matter the season.

On March 31, when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave up their roles as British Royals, George Northwood, Meghan Markle's hairstylist in the UK shared his experience of working with her. "I have enjoyed every minute collaborating with the amazing couple who not only champion small businesses but have taught me so much about diversity, equality and the importance of good mental health." In an interview with Vogue, the leading hairstylist who has also worked with Alexa Chung and Lily James shared tips on how to ensure hair looks healthy no matter what.

Get regular trims

Getting your hair trimmed regularly ensures your locks always look fresh. It also gives the hair a natural bounce and makes it feel light and enhance body movement.

Air dry your hair

The hairstylist revealed that post the first lockdown, Northwood noticed that the condition of his clients' hair had improved since most of them weren't using heat styling products. "Air-drying is so good for the health of your hair," he told Vogue and added that it aids in the hair becoming both healthier and stronger.

Let go of straighteners

When it comes to styling hair into waves or creating curls, straighteners sure do the trick. But George Northwood believes in opting for tongs as "straighteners can cause a buildup of static in limp hair" while taking the natural movement away. Tongs on the other hand add volume and life to the hair.

Never over-style

His signature style - Meghan Markle's undone waves and messy bun, is what makes her look so effortless and the outcome of not over-styling her locks. Not over styling the hair to make it look perfect and in place all the time hides faults like hair in need of a trim, split ends, and more.

