Meghan Markle's skincare routine for glowing skin is surprisingly easy and involves just three products 

Known for having glowing skin no matter what the event or the kind of weather, Meghan Markle's skincare routine seems surprisingly do-able even for us!
Mumbai
Meghan Markle's skincare routine for glowing skin is surprisingly easy and involves just three products 
Meghan Markle has been in the news ever since she bagged the role in Suits. It has been an upward journey since then as she announced engagement with Prince Harry, got married and became the Duchess of Sussex and then went on to have baby Archie! 

One thing that has always been the talk of the town when it comes to Markle, is her ever-glowing skin. No matter the event, occasion or season, the former Duchess of Sussex has always had bright, clean and glowing skin that made us wonder what her skincare routine looks like. We did some research and found out all that the former Duchess uses on her face. 

Exfoliation 

A thing Meghan swears by is exfoliation. Exfoliation is an important step to get rid of dead skin cells that form a layer over the skin, making it dull. Make exfoliation a part of your routine to get glowing skin like Markle's. 

Serums 

Also a fan of face serums, Meghan believes they give a 'glow-y' effect to the skin. Serums are also known to be loaded with antioxidants, necessary vitamins, minerals and other things that are essential to boost the glow of skin. She doesn't just depend on moisturiser for her face. Serums are a part of her daily routine as well. 

Highlight 

While natural products and a healthy diet does its trick for Markle, a little highlighter goes a long way. For the perfect finishing touch, Meghan lightly dusts the powder on her cheekbones and upwards towards the temple. And just a little on her cupid's brow. Voila, bright, glowing skin that is as bright as the sun. 

How do you achieve your glow? Comment below and let us know. 

