Memorial Day 2022 Sale: 7 Beauty products at discounted rates

Memorial day sales are already in effect ahead of the long weekend. So in between taking time to pay tribute to service members who gave their lives for our country and preparing to fire up the grill for the unofficial kickoff to summer, you can also do some shopping for beauty products at the Memorial Day celebration sale. With the start of the holiday weekend, practically every retailer has released its Memorial Day sale for 2022. After all, Memorial Day is one of the year's biggest holidays offering discounts on everything from kitchen appliances to smart watches. Now do not waste your first long weekend of summer searching the web for items and go soak up the sun because we have got you covered with the best beauty products available at great discounted prices.

7 Beauty products at discounted rates at the Memorial Day celebration sale:

Scroll down and take a look at these best beauty products available at discounted rates.

This hair straightener instantly creates silky, shiny, and frizz-free hair. It has a stylish, ergonomic design and offers renowned reliability. But it is also loaded with the most recent advanced technology. It offers superior performance with full customization options and an all-digital display for a new and improved flat iron you will love for years to come. It has ceramic floating plates and is infused with high-grade titanium. This strengthens the plates, offering greater durability and a longer lifespan. It also makes styling even smoother, completely snag-free and quicker than ever before.

Price: $94.99

Deal: $61.01

This hair dryer brush has max drying power with less frizz and helps reduce hair damage, giving your hair a smooth, silky, natural lustrous look by sealing the hair cuticles. The oval brush is designed with a nylon pin and tufted bristles for detangling, smooth and making the hair shinier. This product complies with US safety requirements and has ETL certification, ALCI plug 1200W power with power failure protection provides just the right amount of heat.

Price: $104.89

Deal: $65.99

This is a full-coverage, 16-hour wear concealer which conceals, corrects, contours and highlights for flawless skin. It has a highly pigmented thick formula that dries matte, is quick drying and won't settle into fine lines or creases. This concealer is ideal for all skin types. This liquid concealer features a large doe foot applicator that applies the creamy formula evenly and precisely for maximum coverage, and allows you to sculpt, contour and highlight. Enriched with avocado oil, it moisturises and protects the skin, and kaolin clay to help control excess oil and shine.

Price: $7

Deal: $3.30

The inner rod of the upgraded curling wand is made of 100 percent mulberry silk. When used, the upgraded curling iron is softer and more effective than the old version. This heatless curl hair ribbon is to give you a new way of curling your hair to get beautiful curls without damaging your hair with heat. The rounded edges and smooth surface will not pull or damage your hair. Put the curling rod over your head like a headband, you can clip it at the top or secure one side with a scrunchie like a ponytail, and then wind dry hair around the other side of the curling ribbon and secure with a scrunchie on the bottom. Make sure to wind tightly and start near the top of your head. You can leave it for an hour or two in the daytime overnight with dry hair.

Price: $13.99

Deal: $8.49

This long-wearing baked powder foundation delivers around-the-clock full coverage and a breathable finish. Baked on terracotta tiles for 24 hours and hand-finished by Italian artisans, the blend of special silicones and spherical powders allows for maximum movement and facial expression, without cracking or fading. This weightless, creamy foundation works (and plays) as hard as you do. Apply dry for medium-to-buildable coverage. Apply wet for a more serious coverage and finish.

Price: $36

Deal: $15

This lightweight and non-sticky serum quickly absorbs into the skin leaving no residue behind. It is intensely hydrating and will provide you with a smooth, youthful and radiant skin texture. It is extremely gentle on the skin making it suitable for all skin types. It visibly plumps for younger looking skin that feels firmer, more elastic and radiant and the skin looks and feels dewy instantly and overtime. This formulation combines low-molecular and high-molecular weight for multi-depth hydration. It also has vitamin C that is a vital antioxidant known to boost skin's radiance. The gel serum absorbs fast with no tacky feel or leftover residue.

Price: $32.99

Deal: $15

This is a darker mega hydrating tanning treatment, juiced up with niacinamide + peptides for glowing, healthier looking skin. It will leave you with darker tan results along with moisturised, smooth skin. Say “goodbye” to dull, dry, pale skin and “hello” to luscious, bronzed, delicious looking skin. Niacinamide helps to minimise pores, improve uneven skin tone and soften fine lines, while peptides help ease inflammation and improve skin elasticity. It is made from naturally derived ingredients that are vegan friendly, cruelty free and lovingly bottled up in recycled and recyclable materials. It is sustainably sourced with recyclable materials.

Price: $14.99

Deal: $9.97

The Memorial Day sale is the best time to grab the otherwise expensive beauty products at the best prices. The Memorial Day weekend is popular for having huge sales across all retail stores and shopping sites. So if you want to gift yourself a beauty product, then now is the right time. Check out the products mentioned above and buy astonishing beauty products at unbelievable prices!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

