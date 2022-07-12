Amazon Prime Sale 2022: 7 Best men's shorts on sale to step out in style

Let's just admit it, we all love to stay in style and wear the most fashion-forward pieces out there. But that should not come at the cost of comfort taking the backseat. So, what's the solution? Shorts, that can satisfy both needs. They are a staple in every man's wardrobe. And take our word, they will never go out of style! From vacations to catching up with friends over coffee to running errands, you can practically wear it just about everywhere. Whether you like a semi-formal look by styling them with a crisp, buttoned-up shirt or just want to keep it casual by pairing it with a graphic tee or oversized ones, below we have listed some trendy men's shorts to stay on the best of the fashion game. Oh wait, didn't we tell you that you can avail of them at discounted prices thanks to Amazon Prime Sale 2022, which is live now!

1. Wrangler Authentics Men's Comfort Flex Waistband Jean Short

Denim has long enjoyed its reputation of being known as classic, and they continue to dominate fashion scenes. And that's exactly what makes jeans shorts a great pick. They have a relaxed fit and come with a flex waistband to give you all the comfort when you move around. Also, it features deep front pockets and sits at the natural waistline.

Price:$27.31-$39.95

2. Lee Men's Performance Series Extreme Comfort Short

If you are someone who loves to mix formal and casual elements then khaki shorts could fit the bill. The tailored silhouette looks sophisticated and casual at the same time. These knee-length shorts can help you stay comfortable all day long.

Price: $23.74-$69.97

3. Levi's Men's Carrier Cargo Shorts

Unlike full-length cargo pants, the cargo shorts let your calves breathe as they end right below the knee. And even lets you flaunt those perfect calves you have gained after hitting hard in the gym. The best part is that it is made of 100 percent cotton, which makes it super comfortable to wear.

Price:$32.05-$59.99

4. EZRUN Men's Hiking Cargo Shorts

Just the ones for your adventures hiking trips! This pair of cargo shorts come with 6 pockets to keep possibly all things from a flashlight button-on to sunscreen. Made of breathable fabric, these men's shorts are water-repellent too. It features a metal button on closure, zipper fly, and elastic waistband.

Price:$32.99-$34.99

5. Columbia Men's Washed Out Short

These shorts come with a classic fit and are made of 100 percent cotton and thus feel super soft on the skin. It features a partial elastic waist that guarantees a customizable fit and comfortable movement. Also, it comes with 2 side pockets to keep your itty-bitsy stuff.

Price:$9.45-$103.04

6. G Gradual Men's 7" Athletic Gym Shorts

It's important to prioritize comfort while doing those vigorous workouts or indulging in a hardcore athletic training session. These cross-fit shorts are made of a breathable, quick-drying fabric that wicks away moisture. It has a comfortable fit and comes with a drawstring detail to prevent it from sliding down. Also, it comes with 2 zip pockets that ensure your hands are free while doing any activity.

Price:$26.99

7. Adidas Men's Ultimate365 Core Golf Short

The golf shorts are made of light, breathable fabric that lets you enjoy your day at the golf course. The stretchable fabric allows easy movement and helps to keep you relaxed. It has a regular fit and comes with a silicone grip tape on the inside of the elastic band.

Price: $34.99-$141.49

Shorts help you keep cool in the sweltering summer heat and are quite versatile to pair with.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

