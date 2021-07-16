Men’s fragrance trends 2021: Scents of the season to have you feeling suave all day long!

Masculinity has a scent - make sure you choose the right ones that are in for the season!

Men’s fragrances in the forms of deodorants, perfumes, colognes and aftershaves are almost rites of passage when entering manhood. Do you remember the first manly and mature scent you bought or received as a gift? Of course you do, it must have been a precious moment of pride and transition! Ever since, you probably hold your fragrances as prized possessions and rightly so. A good scent can make you feel fresh, but a great scent can tell an exhilarating story and make heads turn for all the right reasons!

A good, up-to-date perfume wardrobe can go a long way. At the moment, the market for men’s fragrances are dominated by exotic floral and fruity notes, dewy aquatic and ocean-inspired tones, paired with the all-time classic spices and musk - making for regal scents. Here are some perfumes and fragrances from your favourite brands that you must check out and make your presence impactful starting today!

1. Beardo Dark Side Eau de Parfum for Men

This premium and long-lasting fragrance combines citric and aromatic top notes with the woody and spicy base notes that together create a luscious, strong and sensual scent for the man with an irresistible and mysterious personality.

₹ 725.00 – Buy Now.

2. Vetiver All Good Scents Eau de Parfum for Men

This scintillating masculine fragrance is enriched with organic vetiver, encompassing the top notes of pineapple and grapefruits, middle notes of lavender and nutmeg along with the smokey and earthy base notes of cedarwood and moss.

₹ 1,190.00 – Buy Now.

3. Beardo Whiskey Smoke Eau de Parfum for Men

Wearing this perfume is bound to bring out the best in you! While the sensual top notes of whiskey, tobacco and spices give it the classic strong masculine appeal, the alluring touches of coriander and vanilla provide the freshness. The indulgent oudh, sandalwood, patchouli and leather make it holistically one of the best concoctions for men!

₹ 720.00 – Buy Now.

4. La French Luxure Oudh Eau de Parfum for Men

This perfume gets all the trends and needs of a man perfectly right! It is a long-lasting, complex formula of scents that truly add power and intensity to your personality. It has a highly valued composition consisting of the warmth of roses mixed with the elegance of the woody and balsamic base notes of agarwood or oudh.

₹ 490.00 – Buy Now.

5. The Man Company Eau de Parfum for Men

This strong and long-lasting perfume is finely crafted to deliver an exquisite refreshing scent. The strong bergamot top notes and jasmine and rose middle notes are perfectly balanced by the sandal and vetiver base notes for the ideal fresh masculine fragrance for the day and night.

₹ 479.00 – Buy Now.

6. Ustraa Scube Cologne for Men

This cologne is another one that brings you the freshness of the deep sea, keeping you confident, charismatic and charged all day! The floral and fruity top notes of bergamot, lavender and pineapple and the heart notes of coumarin, geranium, oak moss and apple are combined with tonka, sandalwood and pomaros as exquisite base notes.

₹ 599.00 – Buy Now.

7. Villain Snake Eau de Parfum for Men

Created for the suave, mysterious and masculine, this perfume is bound to add that extra flair to your personality. It constitutes the heavenly and exotic notes of mandarin, bergamot, amber and white musk for a scent unlike any other!

₹ 760.00 – Buy Now.

8. Beardo Godfather Eau de Parfum for Men

This is the ultimate premium, long-lasting and strongly masculine scent that refreshes and empowers! It consists of the very trendy citrus and floral notes amalgamated with the intense base notes of spices and musk to create a fragrance that is deeply alluring and exhilarating.

₹ 695.00 – Buy Now.

Share your comment ×