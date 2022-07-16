6 Best men’s moisturizer that’s perfect for tough and dry skin

Dear men, if you have upgraded from a soap-and-water situation to a great facial cleanser then the next big step in your skincare routine is to pick the right face moisturizer. Moisturizers in general have three types of ingredients: occlusives, humectants, and emollients. They are important for keeping your skin hydrated throughout the day to combat everything from dryness and flakiness to shine and oil production. Here we have curated the 6 best men’s moisturizers just for you. Scroll on and check it out!

Here are 6 best men’s moisturizer for face:

Scroll on to get your hands on the perfect face moisturizer.

1. Anthony Day Cream SPF 30 Men’s Face Moisturizer

This is a face moisturizer with broad-spectrum SPF 30 that provides defence against the sun’s wrinkle-causing UVA/UVB rays while antioxidant vitamin E checks free radicals and environmental stressors to keep them out of your face. Squalene and glycerin present in it lock in moisture to firm up skin and reduce the appearance of wrinkles. It is fast-absorbing and lightweight.

Price: $34.20

Buy Now

2. Rugged & Dapper Men's Face Moisturizer for Dry Skin

This face lotion for men locks in moisture fights dryness and combats breakouts. The ingredients present in the moisturizer helps to prevent fine lines and wrinkles, leaving a shine-free finish, designed for any men's face care routine. The effective ingredients such as Hyaluronic Acid, Aloe Vera, Jojoba Oil, and Shea help hydrate your skin all day and night.

Price: $24.95

Buy Now

3. Paula's Choice Men's Moisturizer

This men's moisturizer with Retinol is formulated to soften and smooth the face, delivering deep hydration and skin-nourishing antioxidants to visibly improve the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dry, rough skin.

Price: $35.0

Buy Now

4. Men's Ultra Strength Daily .3% Retinol Repairing Moisturizer

When you’re sleeping, you’re sweating less and you’re not touching your face -- which keeps bacteria at bay. This is the best time for your skin to repair and recover from the day’s stresses. This men’s moisturizer is the clearest path to refreshed, rejuvenated skin, and with each use you’re building on the effects over time.

Price: $55.0

Buy Now

5. Baxter of California Face Moisturizer

This face moisturizer for men is an essential moisturizer that’s outdoor ready with broad spectrum SPF15 daily protection for your face, neck and scalp. The review reads, “When I apply it I feel like I’m about to step out onto the beach, lake, etc. I’ve been using it now daily for two weeks.”

Price: $ 31.00

Buy Now

6. Brickell Men's Daily Essential Face Moisturizer

This light, fast-absorbing oil-free facial moisturizer for men is packed with potent natural ingredients. It hydrates, nourishes, renews, and protects your face without clogging pores. It is infused with green tea and jojoba oil that protect the skin from free radicals and damage in this face moisturizer for men.

Price: $ 35.00

Buy Now

Our list of the best facial moisturizers for men has been curated only after doing thorough research based on reviews, ratings, and feedback from customers. These products have been proven to be skin-friendly and work effectively with regular use. Always ensure that you pick out a moisturizer based on your skin type and not based on hear-say methods.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Kitchen set for home: Time to discard old kitchen sets and replace them with THESE trendy ones