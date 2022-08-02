7 Surreal mermaid makeup products to channel your inner Ariel

Mermaid-themed makeup has been trending for quite some time now. For any individual who is inspired by mermaid looks and mermaid makeup, wearing a seashell bra and a nearly full-body tail may not be practiced daily. But sporting mermaid makeup is possible anytime anywhere. Pastel and rainbow hair trends proved color fanatics were translating their style into mermaid themes. Nail artists even got in on all of the deep sea action by making the aquarium manicure trend a thing. Now that cosmetics companies are pumping out marine-inspired, holographic beauty products too, a head-to-toe mermaid makeover is easier than ever to achieve.

7 Surreal Mermaid Makeup Products

1. The Original Mermaid Makeup Brush Set

Buy it for yourself or gift this mermaid makeup brush and set it to someone who loves mermaids. These brushes are made with high-density synthetic bristles that provide the firmness you want and need in a makeup brush. The set contains one fun eye shadow brush, eyebrow brush, eyeliner brush, lip brush, and blush brush. Every brush you need in a makeup brush kit.

Price: $8.95

Buy Now

2. iMethod Face Jewels

These 3D iridescent, holographic rhinestone face gem stickers will work wonders with your costume or theme party. You will face no irritation on skin guaranteed! These face gem stickers are safe to use on face, body & nails. Everything is hypoallergenic, using cosmetic grade materials only. The material is sweatproof, waterproof and the gems are good for comfortable after 8hr wearing. Reusable with eyelash or body glue. All gems are self-sticking, with pre-attached glues so application is quick and easy.

Price: $12.97

Buy Now

3. L'Oreal Paris Makeup Infallible Galaxy Lumiere Holographic Lip Gloss

The popular brand L’Oreal Paris brings this holographic mermaid-themed lip gloss loaded with iridescent pearls and available in four prismatic shades. You can use it on bare lips, or as a topper to your favorite lipstick to add a light-catching mermaid effect.

Price: $4.00

Buy Now

4. Anastasia Beverly Hills - Liquid Lipstick

This mermaid makeup product by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a liquid lipstick with full-pigment formula that dries down to a weightless matte finish for smudge-proof wearability and long-lasting color. The long-wearing shades are versatile enough for customization.

Price: $20.00

Buy Now

5. BH Cosmetics Wild & Alluring Baked Eyeshadow & Highlighter Palette

This mermaid-themed highlighter and eyeshadow palette contains 9 highly pigmented eyeshadows, 1 golden coral blush, and 1 bronze highlighter. All the products are highly pigmented, with long-lasting colors. This mermaid makeup product is vegan, clinically tested, non-irritating, allergy tested and paraben free.

Price: $32.50

Buy Now

6. Whats Up Nails - Scales Mermaid Vinyl Stencils

This mermaid vinyl stencil comes with 2 vinyl sheets and each sheet contains 12 scale stencils so you will get 24 stencils total. This is made from high-quality vinyl in Arizona, USA. You can use them with regular polish, gel, and airbrush for manicure and pedicure. Stencils are not reusable, they are not meant to be left on nails as decals, stickers, or wraps. You will also receive an instruction card with tips with your order.

Price: $4.75

Buy Now

7. RARJSM Holographic Nail Polish Turquoise

This holographic mermaid-themed nail polish is made with holographic pigments that change color based on different angles. This holographic gel nail polish has a low odor compared to others. This gel polish needs to be cured under UV/LED lamp, it can't dry by air, it is highly recommended to be kept for 60 seconds with an LED lamp. This nail polish is made of natural resin, a non-toxic formula.

Price: $7.59

Buy Now

Attain a mermaid with the above-mentioned mermaid makeup products but remember to check the ingredients if you have sensitive skin.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. We aim to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended articles:

7 Best drugstore eyeliners for acing your eye-makeup look like a pro

Makeup setting sprays are a must-have your flawless skin shouldn’t be left without and here’s why.

Also read: 7 Best luxury skincare items that you can splurge on!