Micellar Water: The one that goes above and beyond to care for your skin

M for mighty Micellar water. There’s more than one reason why it deserves this title to be at the top of everyone’s skincare list. If your skin is inundated with dirt and left alone with zero care provided, you’re letting problems take the center stage. From acne to dull skin, there’s something that’ll make an entry.

Here’s when the cleansing saviour can be a fruitful saviour for your skin at all times. But, what makes micellar water a good one, you ask? Made with almost invisible micelles that clear out the dirt from your skin, thanks to the oily treat it comes with. This does not let the growth of acne, rather helps to free the pores that have been clogged due to deep-seated impurities. The first and the obvious benefit remains the one that does help to remove makeup from your skin and beauty brushes. You can’t let the germs team up in the bristle brushes for it can stem skin issues. Be honest and think of instances where you’ve smeared makeup and it ended getting smudged in less than a minute. Pull out a cotton swab and drench it with micellar water and gently wipe off the excess product.

If you’re out in the sun having an extra sweaty day, you can use this formula to banish the oil and to give your skin an instant dose of refreshment. It’s an easier and fuss-free option compared to your regular face wash. Don’t forget to follow up with sunscreen. Not all voluminous eyelashes are backed by stellar mascara, falsies play their part too that’s where the drama comes from. Micellar water is quick to help you remove these without causing damage. Lastly, you can try double-cleansing with micellar water and use your cleanser as the second step.

