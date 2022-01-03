Microblading : The 'fake it till you make it' buzzy beauty technique for the love of defined eyebrows

You know you’re a beauty guru when you have your friends mention ‘micro blading’ a lot more than call out your name. So, we’re assuming you’re not new to this term that’s extra hot right now, so in-trend. Some of us love eyebrows that look free of gaps. And, then are some who love it filled-in and groomed super neat. While eyebrow pencils and powders play saviours every day, we’re slowly growing tired and looking for solutions that can save us some time even from watching multiple videos.

Micro-blading is more like a fad that doesn’t stick on your eyebrows forever but works as a temporary solution. Simply put, it’s a technique that duplicates the look and shape of a hair strand. Each micro-blading tool more like a pen comes with multiple needles and a blade. Once dipped into the ink, the deft artist creates a defined shape that will be created with mini incisions your skin will have to sit through. Courtesy of mini hair strokes that will make you like you just stepped out of a salon after getting your eyebrows groomed.

It acts as a crayon that colours up an empty page. This procedure is done in two sessions. Here’s how micro-blading is usually done. To kickstart the treatment, basic grooming is done. From brushing to cleaning it free of makeup residue and colouring it up neat, this is the first step. Your eyebrows must stay numb through it all, so an appointment is applied. Draw up an image in a pen so you can use the blade tool to give you the exact and final look as per your will. Work the needles gently to finally inject the pigment so you can get the desired look. Once done, swipe on the ink so that the skin drinks up more ink, better the result. And, you’re (almost) done! Get your follow-up done post 7-8 weeks to ensure it’s all done immaculately without zero gaps visible.

