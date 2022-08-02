6 Best microfiber towels to dry your hair faster

One of the biggest haircare mistakes that you might be committing is using an ordinary towel to dry your wet strands. It can roughen up the cuticles by increasing the friction and thereby leading to frizz formation. Always remember your hair is at its weakest when it's wet, rubbing or tousling them with a normal towel can leave it damaged, and that's exactly where a microfiber towel enters the scene. Not just does it sap out loads of water pretty quickly, but is also super- gentle, and ultra-soft on the hair. That means it leaves you with smoother, shiner locks. The best part being it makes hair styling a lot easier, more efficient, and quicker. Sold already? Thought so. Below, we have you covered on the best microfiber towels that you can add to your haircare routine.

Here are the 6 best microfiber towels that you can find on the market.

Scroll through to discover your options.

1. DevaCurl DevaTwist Anti-Frizz Microfiber Towel Wrap, Hands Free Design

Curly heads are prone to frizz, this microfiber towel prevents the hair from turning frizzy and unmanageable. Don't you worry, it won't weigh down your cascading curls but instead enhances them. It securely fastens the hair and allows you to multitask while drying your mane. Plus, it has a crescent shape and enough room to accommodate big, voluminous hair.

Price:$24.00

Buy Now

2. Ultra-Fine Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap

Forget blow drying your hair because this soft microfiber towel will immensely cut down on your hair drying time. It wicks out the moisture from the hair, reduces frizz, and defines the natural texture of the hair. Unlike, traditional towels, this won't slip out of your head as it comes with a perfect closure. Besides that, it is made using smooth, silky fabric and thus has a luxe look.

Price:$24.99

Buy Now

3. AQUIS COPPER SURE™ Rapid Dry Microfiber Hair Wrap

Toss it in your travel or gym bag, this ultra-durable towel will help you dry your hair super-quick. Made from naturally derived copper sure technology, it helps to keep hair wrapped and helps to keep hair fresher by fighting bad odor. This microfiber towel comes with a button-loop closure for hands-free drying.

Price:$35.00

Buy Now

4. Fishers Finery Women's Terry Headwrap

This incredibly soft, headwrap is more absorbent and hair-friendly than cotton fabric! It helps in fast-drying and minimizes frizz and hair breakage. This towel is ideal for all hair types and hair lengths.

Price:$24.99

Buy Now

5. Large Microfiber Hair Towel Wrap for Women

From your yoga sessions to beach excursions, this extra-large, microfiber towel is perfect for all your needs. Unlike ordinary hair towels, it does not cause heat or friction but instead makes hair look healthier, smoother, and vibrant. It is super soft and comfortable to wear. Well, this hair towel wrap not dies hair quickly, but thoroughly too. Also, this features an elastic strap that helps to stay in place and comes packed in a gift box.

Price:$24.99

Buy Now

6. Sunland Microfiber Hair Towel

Soft-to-touch, quick-drying towel is perfect for all hair lengths, types, and textures. It has a thick, fluffy material and sits comfortably on the head. Moreover, it can also be used as a bath towel and in professional salons. It comes with a unique rubber band strap that prevents the head cap from falling off.

Price:$22.55

Buy Now

Microfiber towels gently soak up the excess moisture from the hair and speed dries without causing any damage to your tender tresses.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Also Read: 16 Best protein hair treatment products to give your hair silky perfection