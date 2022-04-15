Microfiber towels for hair with quick water absorbent ability

With the best shampoos and conditioners for your hair you also need to vouch for the best hair styling tools. When hair styling tools come into picture, you immediately need your hair serum for utmost hair care. But what if you get an opportunity to manage your hair immediately after a hair wash? Microfiber towels for hair is the solution to manage your hair when they are completely wet. No need to look for hair serums, hair dryers or hair shampoos for combating hair fall after every interval. Excessive usage of blow dryers is not recommended as it might hamper the original quality and texture of your hair. Before you invest in the best hair products for damaged hair, do snatch a glimpse of the necessary garment that will help you embrace healthy hair naturally.

Microfiber towels for hair

Scroll down to check out how you can manage your wet hair with utmost ease.

1. SOFTSPUN Microfiber Bath & Hair, Care Towel

This towel dries up to 5 times faster than normal terry cloth or cotton towels. It is made up from high quality fabrics that will soak all the water from your hair instantly. It is light in weight and softer than ordinary towels. You can use it as a bath towel, face towel, hair towel, gym towel, swimming towel, yoga towel for facial cleansing, hair drying, makeup removal and for other daily activities as well.

Price: Rs. 825

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

2. Surat Dream Combo of 3 Quick Turban Hair Drying Absorbent Microfiber Towel For Hair

This hair wrap has an advanced fabric that absorbs water more than 10 times its weight. Although it feels thick, fluffy and it is able to soak up loads of water. This hair wrap saves time, energy than normal towels while promoting healthy hair.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 489

Buy Now

3. Hair Drying Towel wrap

Hair Drying Towel wrap is a head turban with two buttons. The microfiber hair turban won't make your hair frizzy like normal towels and won't damage it like blow drying. This towel will make your hair look shinier and less frizzy.

Price: Rs. 2784

Buy Now

4. UrbanLeaf Super Soft Microfiber Bath Towel

This UrbanLeaf Super Soft Microfiber Bath Towel has beautiful edge-piping and professional hem stitching. It gives your towel an elegant look. Due to the high quality and lightweight fabric this towel will help you in maintaining your hair’s health for a prolonged period of time.

Price: Rs. 643

Deal: Rs. 419

Buy Now

5. VRT Cute Rabbit Dry Hair Cap

This hair cap is a microfiber hair drying cap that fits every head easily. It is gentle on hair and skin as it absorbs wetness like magic. This microfiber towel for hair is 80 percent more absorbent than other towels.

Price: Rs. 999

Deal: Rs. 499

Buy Now

6. House Beauty Antibacterial Microfiber Bath Towel

This microfiber bath towel effectively dries your body and hair. They are light in weight and thus travel-friendly. This towel has high quality stitching and is super absorbent. It also has high durability and strength.

Price: Rs. 1,599

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

7. ELLEWIN Hair Towel Wrap Pack of 3

This hair towel hair wrap is ideal for curly, long and thick hair. This microfiber hair towel wrap enables water to be dried from hair more quickly and thoroughly without dripping. The Hair Turban will not fall off your head whenever you are sitting or lying. WIth the hair wrap on, you will have extra time in hand to do your stuff effortlessly.

Price: Rs. 4,268

Deal: Rs. 2,667

Buy Now

8. Rewup Hair Towel Wrap

This hair towel wrap is all that you need to make your hair manageable after every hair wash. The anti-frizz technology of this microfiber towel is loved by all women out of there. If you have long and brittle hair, this hair towel will be your savior.

Price: Rs. 2199

Deal: Rs. 699

Buy Now

All microfiber towels for hair are designed for the utmost care of hair. All you have to do is, just simply put your wet hair into the hair turban, then gently twist and loop it into place. And you are done! Your hair will not slip while doing things after shower.

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

Perfumes for women

High waist jeans

Best heels for wide feet

Different types of shirts for men

Best Hair Dye

Best Vitamin C serum

Denim tops for girls

Water bottle for girls

Best pens for writing

Suits for women

Also Read: Bridal makeup kit essentials for a subtle Alia Bhatt inspired radiant look