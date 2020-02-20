Milk Wax: THIS wax removes the hair naturally; Find out how

Milk wax is a natural way of removing facial and body hair. Check out the easy way of making this wax below.

There are several methods of removing facial and body hair like shaving, hair removal cream, hot and cold waxing, etc. Each method has its benefits and side effects on the skin. The new milk wax is a natural method of removing hair which doesn't have any side effects on our skin. So, don't go for the painful waxing and instead try this natural way of removing body hair. The ingredients used in this method also helps to lighten the skin.

Ingredients for Milk Wax

Half tsp of baking soda.

2 Tbsp of fruit flavoured gelatin powder.

1 Tbsp cucumber juice.

2 Tbsp milk.

Method to make the wax

1- Mix all the ingredients in a bowl.

2- Now, heat the bowl in a microwave for 12 minutes and apply it with a brush on your skin.

3- Once it gets dried, peel it off. Hair and dead skin will come with it.

Some other ways of making wax at home are given below

Rosewater and alum mix:

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp rose water.

1 Tsp alum powder.

2-3 Drops sesame oil.

Cotton balls.

Method:

1- Mix alum powder and rosewater in a bowl.

2- Let the alum powder get dissolved completely in the rosewater.

3- Now, dip a cotton ball in rosewater and apply in it on your skin.

4- Once this layer gets dried, apply two more layers one by one.

5- When this gets dried, wash it off with normal water and apply sesame oil on the skin.

6- Repeat this thrice a week for best result.

Egg Mask

Ingredients:

1 Egg.

1 Tbsp sugar.

1 Tsp cornflour.

Method:

1- Break an egg and separate the egg white and add cornflour and sugar to it. Mix them properly to make a smooth and thick paste.

2- Apply this paste on the skin and leave it for 20 minutes to get dried.

3- Once it gets dried, then peel the egg mask. The hair will come along with it. Do it twice a week for best results.

