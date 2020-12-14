Mineral Oils: What they do & why they are part of almost EVERY beauty product 

While these oils are part of a number of beauty products including foundations, palettes and more, we take a look at what the term really means.

Mineral oil is essentially a natural ingredient that can be used for multiple purposes. The mineral oil used in cosmetics goes through numerous stages of refining and filtering so it can be added to beauty products. It is essentially, nothing but a derivative of petroleum and contains both hydrogen and carbon, that are not entirely permeable.

While the mineral oils that cosmetic companies use are more permeable, these oils are known to contaminate the body.

How does mineral oil work?

It is popularly used in cosmetics since it leaves the skin feeling smooth and supple and adds a moisturising effect to the skin. Except that it doesn't seep through the skin and remains caught up on the top layer and instead locks in moisture. This in turn ensures that your skin remains hydrated for longer periods of time.

While it sounds ideal, a lot of beauty experts argue that these oils block the top layer of the skin and in turn suffocate it.

What's the whole truth?

Everything from basic beauty products including moisturisers, creams and even baby products contain a certain amount of mineral oil. While the argument is that it blocks pores, the oil doesn't penetrate the top layer of the skin itself for it to clog pores. All it does is spread easily and leave the top layer of the skin hydrated. It has no effect on and cannot help treat any skin issues. All it does is hydrate.

