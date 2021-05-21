‘MIRROR SKIN’: The K beauty trend you need to up your hydration and youthful glow

Embrace hydrated, glowing, and youthful skin with the ‘Mirror skin’ trend. Toss away thick formulas and rethink your choices that will help your skin.

Have you always looked at a mirror and wished for that mirror-like skin with hints of glow? Korean beauty did it yet again with another skin care trend for you to build a rapport with. ‘Mirror skin’ shot to fame recently for its ability to achieve translucent and younger-looking skin. The hallmark of this relies on letting your skin consume lots of moisture. Even if you aren’t skin care obsessive, you would want to give this a trustworthy shot.

The right approach to Mirror skin lies in boosting your skin’s natural radiance by taking help from skin care products. Swap out all that’s too harsh for your skin and pick gentler ingredients to do its daily job. Let’s get to decoding this much-hyped trend:

1. A cleanser and exfoliator act as the unsung heroes for crystal-clear and dirt-free skin. Don’t make your skin a haven for toxins to settle and clog your pores.

2. Stick a sheet mask on your skin for it can soften and add lots of hydration.

3. A calming toner can soothe and nourish your skin.

4. Apply a serum preferably infused with Vitamin C for that extra dose of dewiness and it helps to even out uneven skin tone. Another option would be to pick a serum that can treat blemishes and acne spots.

5. Grab a moisturiser packed with antioxidants and anti-aging properties.

6. Seal it all with sunscreen to keep your skin protected from sun damage.

Are you a K-beauty fanatic? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 5 times Shanaya Kapoor showed us she is a Cosmoholic and made us go Wowza

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :PEXELS

Share your comment ×