Missing a pedicure? 3 DIY luxurious treatments that will pamper your feet like a salon and spa!

Did you know tending to your feet could actually relieve tension on your whole body? Here are some DIYs that will help you relax and rejuvenate.

Feet take such a beating every single day. Especially through the summer and now the chores that all of us are doing and overdoing! Your feet feel tired, battered, crusty and maybe even a little sore I am sure. Now there’s still a little time before you can return to your salons, but your feet don’t need to wait. So just put on your favourite show or podcast and get ready for a luxurious foot spa situation that you can do at home.

Here we will tell you about a foot soak recipe, a food scrub and a foot mask. So baby soft feet, here we come.

Foot Soak

In my opinion, the time when you soak your feet in warm water at the salon is the best part of the pedicure. It is that immediate moment of relaxation. So instead of just simple soap and hot water, here’s an upgrade.

What you need:

Peppermint leaves or essential oil (mixed with a carrier oil)

Fresh orange slices (or peels)

½ cup Epsom salts (you could use Himalayan salt here too)

In a large basin, trough or half a bucket add warm water and epsom salt first. Then throw in the peppermint leaves and orange slices. Dip your feet and relax for 15-20 mins and then towel dry before moving on to the next step. Peppermint is invigorating and mood-lifting whereas the epsom salts relieve fatigue. The orange slices act as an anti-viral and moisturising agent.

Foot Scrub

Now it’s time to deal with the dead skin and cracked heels.

What you need:

¼ cup coffee grounds (you can use leftovers or buy cheap ones and keep aside for beauty use)

¼ cup sea salt (or kosher salt)

¼ cup olive oil

½ banana (save the other half for the next step)

Do this in the bathroom or over a towel, because it WILL get messy. Mash up the banana and add all the other ingredients until they reach a paste-like consistency. Slather it all over your feet and calves. Leave it on for about 5 minutes and then start scrubbing the materials off in circular motion. Rinse and prep for the last step.

Foot mask

You could just slather your foot with some heavy-duty lotion or coconut oil post the scrub but this 2 ingredient mask is also an amazing option.

What you need:

½ banana (from before)

A few drops of honey

We understand putting banana on your feet is a little odd. But this doesn’t have to be a fresh banana it could be an overripe banana that you wouldn’t eat or where doing to throw away or even thawed our frozen bananas. All you have to do is mash the banana and add the honey. Slather the mixture on your feet and cover with plastic wrap. If you feel like the plastic wrap is moving around put on some thick socks for 10 minutes. Use warm water to rinse and you will have baby soft feet.

Which other DIY remedies would you like us to recommend next?

