Missing your beach vacay and girl trips? 5 Beauty products to give yourself some extra body loving

Has it been a while since you relaxed at the beach or took a dip in a pool, or since you went on a romantic dinner, or simply sipped mimosas with your girlfriends? Now what if we told you that you can attain the same refreshment and feel with these beauty products? That’s true! Add these products to your cart and upgrade your self love game.

Plum BodyLovin’ Hawaiian Rumba Shower Gel

With a soothing mix of floral, fruity and beachy notes, this shower gel will transport you to Hawaii. A fragrance so heavenly, you’ll have to remind yourself it’s not a beach-side cocktail! This sulphate-free shower gel will leave your skin feeling nourished, moisturised and adored! Enriched with olive oil, it hydrates the skin while passion fruit and coconut extracts detoxify and soothe the skin!

Price: Rs.320

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Yogurt

Who doesn’t love vanilla? I mean it has the most refreshing and calming fragrance. Vanilla, aloe vera and a drool worthy gel-cream texture unite to provide you with the ultimate summer hydration! With warm, mouth-watering and sweet notes of vanilla, this body yogurt is lightweight, non-greasy and instantly cooling. It will remind you of your favourite dessert that you just cannot skip!

Price: Rs.477

Plum BodyLovin’ Drivin’ Me Cherry Gel Body Scrub

This ​​soothing scrub enriched with the lush and juicy goodness of cherries, exfoliates your skin gently, but effectively. The gel-textured foaming scrub polishes and cleanses your skin, all in one! It leaves the skin feeling smooth and nourished with its rejuvenating and brightening formula. The cellulose beads and walnut shell powder effectively refine skin to reveal fresher and smoother skin. The fine texture buffs away dry and dead skin, while also being a great fix for strawberry legs! The acai extract keeps the skin supple.

Price: Rs.440

Plum BodyLovin’ Vanilla Vibes Body Oil

Feel just as relaxed as you would feel on an island like Maldives and attain fab glistening skin like never before with this vanilla body oil. This soothing body oil is infused with the goodness of 9 nourishing oils that locks in moisture, deeply hydrates your skin and helps reduce skin pigmentation. The non-greasy lightweight formula leaves your skin feeling nourished and smooth.

Price: Rs.467

Plum BodyLovin’ Trippin’ Mimosas Body Mist

If you miss sipping mimosas with your girlfriends after a long day, then this body mist is going to bless you with the same joy all day long. You “mist” raise a toast to your fab bod with some sparkling’ mimosa. Thus super refreshing body mist will leave you smelling fab for 23 hours. The aloe infused formula keeps you feeling’ fresh, nourished and bubbly. The tangy burst of oranges with the zing of bubbly champagne will make you feel like you are sipping mimosa on a perfect sunny day with just one whiff.

Price: Rs.472

