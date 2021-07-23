Mochi Skin: A trend that will make your skin thrive on hydration and stay super soft 

Is it better to have glass skin or honey skin? Which one is your favorite? If smooth and glass skin is on your daily to-do list, enjoy the pleasures of introducing yourself to Mochi skin, which is as simple as any other skincare trend. While a glistening complexion will always be desired, a smooth texture and bouncy skin are as good as it gets. Mochi is a popular Japanese dessert that is round in shape and has a velvet-like finish. This is where the term came from, and it aids in the delivery of soft and youthful skin while preventing visible signs of aging such as fine lines and sagging skin.

Mochi skin aims to keep your skin healthy and matte without adding extra shine. Follow these steps every day, and you'll realize this is a gift from the skincare heaven, and yes, all that glitters isn't the only good thing on earth. For dry skin, use hyaluronic acid, salicylic acid for acne-prone skin, and retinol for aging skin. Below is a five-step routine to Mochi skin, check it out!

1. Cleanser

Begin your day with a cleanser that is appropriate for your skin type and keeps your skin hydrated. Look for products containing rice and aloe vera, which can help to clarify and improve suppleness. This is the first step that should never be skipped.

2. Toner

After deep cleansing, your skin requires a lot of hydration in case your cleanser didn't do the job. Use a toner that can balance your PH levels and keep your skin looking young.

3. Serum

Concentrate on what you want to obtain. This is the ultimate therapy that can meet the majority of your skin's needs. Acne, dry skin, and wrinkles? Vitamin C is also a good option!

4. Moisturiser

Ignoring all of the preceding steps will not affect. It will be a futile exercise. Always use a lightweight formula on your face and neck.

5. Sunscreen

SPF because the sun despises it but your skin adores it. Your skin requires daily protection against all environmental aggressors, and this is the best solution available.

Have you this trend, yet? What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments below.

