Moisturiser vs Serum: What is the difference between the two skincare products and which is more effective?

Both skincare products are deemed essential by beauty and skincare experts. Here's the difference between them and everything else you ought to know.

Two of the most essential skincare products deemed that way by experts, are moisturiser and facial serum. Both are undisputed products that enable the skin to look healthy, hydrated and remain in its best shape. They also target specific skincare issues and enable the skin to heal itself well.

If both do the same trick, what is the real difference between a serum and a moisturiser?

Serum

Lightweight and intense on the skin, serums are known to penetrate deeply into the skin and help combat the damage done by free radicals in the air. Specific products are also made to deal with specific issues including ageing, acne, skin pigmentation, etc. by delivering the right nutrients to combat the issue.

Serums are essentially designed to repair the skin from damage and improve the skin substantially, making it more firm, smooth and bright while also fighting wrinkles.

Moisturiser

A lotion or cream that contains hydrating factors to keep the skin hydrated and protected from drying out, is a moisturiser. The main benefit of moisturiser which is thicker and has heavier ingredients is that it seals the skin and locks in moisture.

How you should apply serum and moisturiser:

It has been advised that serum be applied on moist or damp skin for the skin is most permeable then. After cleansing the face, start off with a serum and then apply a moisturiser, a few minutes later to lock in the ingredients and keep the skin hydrated.

To boost the benefits of moisturiser and serum, it is best to refrigerate the moisturiser 10 minutes before application. The coolness of the lotion or cream can push the surface blood and increase the penetration of serum, therefore making it more beneficial.

