6 Best moisturisers for face under $ 60 for soft and supple skin

In order to protect your skin from dirt, grime and other pollutants, you need to dig deeper into your skincare routine. Moisturisers for face are one such essential skincare ingredient. Be it dry skin, oily skin, acne-prone skin, sensitive skin or combination skin type, you need only one skincare product at your hands- MOISTURISER! They leave your skin glowing, radiant and rejuvenated like never before.

Here are 6 best moisturisers for face

Most women love to choose a moisturiser that is lighter and non-greasy on the skin. Here are 6 bests to pick from.

1. Biotique Saffron Youth Dew Ageless Moisturiser

This moisturiser is a combination skin moisturiser enriched with powerful ingredients that have ayurvedic properties. You can use a face moisturiser, day cream or night cream for combination skin. It revitalises skin cells and also retains skin's youthfulness. It prevents dark lines and premature ageing.

Price: $25

Buy Now

2. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturiser

Here is a non-comedogenic face moisturiser for acne-prone skin that helps to effectively moisturise your face and keeps acne and pimples away. This non-greasy formula feels light on the skin and helps in closing the pores and hydrating the skin effectively for a longer time.

Price: $11.99

Buy Now

3. Neutrogena Oil-Free Moisturiser

This oil-free moisturiser controls oil for a natural matte finish all day and leaves skin feeling softer and smoother. The non-comedogenic formula keeps acne under control and keeps your skin perfectly hydrated. It's an ideal moisturiser for combination skin types. You can also get a Neutrogena ultra sheer dry touch sunblock along with this moisturiser to seal your makeup or skincare routine flawlessly.

Price: $ 9.69

Buy Now

4. Whitney Jean Hyaluronic Acid Face Moisturiser

Retinol, the gold standard in skincare, gives the skin anti-ageing and a clear appearance as it turns back the clock on the beauty of your skin. This facial cream helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines.

Price: $ 24.95

Buy Now

5. Clinique Moisturising Gel

This gel-based moisturiser is suitable for all skin types and provides the finest moisture to the face that intensely softens, smoothes and improves skin texture. The lightweight formula penetrates deep into the skin and makes you feel fresh and cool throughout the day.

Price: $ 44.20

Buy Now

6. Face Moisturiser for Acne

This quick-absorbing, moisture-enhancing face lotion hydrates and soothes normal to oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin with purifying ingredients that help repair moisture levels and reduce discolourations caused by breakouts.

Price: $ 53

Buy Now

We hope you liked our curated best 6 moisturisers for face. We are sure you can't wait to see your skin healthy, radiant, rejuvenated, oil-free and hydrated. The superfood for your combination skin is always a moisturiser. So you ought to look at the list of 6 best moisturisers for face and get on your protective shield right away!

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

