Sensitive skin types require moisturizers specially curated for them. Moisturizers for sensitive skin are simple, gently and soothing that doesn't cause any irritation, itching or redness. While there are multiple options in the market, picking the right one can often be hard. So we have curated the list of best hydrating moisturisers that are perfect for your complex skin type. Whether it's extremely dry skin or acne-prone, these moisturizers will help you soothe it all. Never skip on moisturizing as it is important for healthy and glowing skin. If you are doubtful whether your skin belongs to the sensitive type remember, that having an occasional sensitization to a product can occur to many people, but an ongoing sensitivity to products and persistent symptoms like redness, irritation, or itching, may indicate a possible underlying condition.

So let's get started. Dive in with us to know more about moisturizers and different types of it. Also, to buy the best moisturizer for sensitive skin types, scroll on!

Categories of moisturizers

A moisturizer is meant to keep your face hydrated, and to act as a protective layer for your skin. Moisturizers can come under three basic categories and different types of skin should look for the ones that most suit their skin.

Emollients

Most gels, lotions and ointments you use are emollients. They are oil-based moisturizers that help improve the lost lipids in your skin. Emollients hydrate. protect and smooth out your dry and rough skin. These kinds of moisturizers also act as a balancing agent for your skin’s microbiome to lower any inflammatory tendencies.

Humectants

This binds water to the skin. It extracts moisture (water) from the environment and seal it inside your epidermis. Humectants contain amino acids, glycerol, lactic acids and hyaluronic acids.

Occlusives

These are thick and hydrating ones that act as a physical barrier for your skin while preventing water loss. These are either wax, silicone or oil-based. Occlusives are highly recommended for very dry skin, like those suffering from certain conditions that cause severe dryness like eczema.

Ideally, sensitive skin moisturizers should overlap between an emollient and an occlusive to provide the required hydration and prevent outside elements from penetrating the skin.

Best moisturizers for sensitive skin

Choosing the best moisturizers for sensitive skin can be tricky. The thumb rule is to look for products with less than 10 ingredients. Its advised to avoid moisturizers with alcohols, fragrances,sulfates,preservatives or dyes as these may cause irritation ans inflammations. Skin-soothing ingredients like hyaluronic acid, ceramides, aloe vera, colloidal oatmeal and soy can work well on sensitive skin.

Special care for sensitive skin

Sensitive skin isn’t a disease but issues like dry skin, eczema or Irritant contact dermatitis can make your sensitive skin a little problematic. When you have sensitive skin, it can feel like everything is irritating. Here are a few tips to combat those problems.

Take shower in warm water

Gently pat yourself dry after a shower, avoid rubbing and apply moisturizer right away to lock hydration.

Try using organic cleaning supplies

Use a gentle, fragrance-free soap instead of harsh astringents and exfoliants

Here are 16 moisturizers for sensitive skin:

Scroll below for 16 amazing skin-friendly moisturisers that won't cause any irritation nor leave behind any heavy residue. Sensitive skin has a higher tendency to react than average and therefore we have rounded up a list of best moisturizers for sensitive skin that are perfect to be added to your daily skincare routine.

1. Aveeno Oat Gel Facial Moisturizer

This moisturizer is specially formulated for sensitive skin types to instantly hydrate, soothe and replenish skin's moisture barrier while leaving it resilient. This non-greasy, lightweight face gel contains prebiotic oat which effectively helps calm irritated, dry skin while strengthening the skin's moisture barrier. It's fragrance-free, paraben-free, alcohol-free and a must-have in your vanity box.

Price: $17.97

Buy Now

2. Cetaphil Hydrating Moisturizer

This hydrating moisturizer is suitable for all skin types as it is enriched with 6 moisturizers and skin essential vitamin E and provitamin B5 to provide continuous hydration. This improved formula helps to preserve the skin's moisture barrier, improve water retention, soothe the skin, and improve the overall quality of sensitive skin. Tackle sensitive skin with the help of this amazing moisturizer.

Price: $15

Buy Now

3. La Roche-Posay Daily Moisturizer

Toleriane double repair moisturizer works in two ways. It replenishes moisture for up to 48-hour hydration and helps restore skin's natural protective barrier. This cream contains niacinamide which is a form of vitamin B3 with soothing properties that makes sure it is suitable for sensitive skin type. Its soft, oil-free texture is easily absorbed and makes your skin glow from within.

Price: $19.99

Buy Now

4. Derma E Moisturizer

Here’s an unscented sensitive skin moisturizer that helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles for a more youthful complexion. It also calms skin discomfort and hydrates dry, dehydrated skin. This fragrance-free daily facial cream protects skin as it moisturizes, reducing redness and irritation. It's an ideal face lotion for those with sensitive skin or rosacea. The fragrance-free daily facial cream protects skin as it moisturizes, reducing redness and irritation. An ideal face lotion for those with sensitive skin or rosacea.

Price: $22.37

Buy Now

5. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Moisturizer

This soothing face moisturizer is developed using a strict formulation charter and stringent clinical testing for efficacy and safety, even on sensitive skin. The comforting cream texture helps restore the skin’s protective moisture barrier to provide instant and long-lasting comfort for sensitive skin types. It is formulated with ingredients that intensely hydrate and help restore the skin’s hydration level.

Price: $30.99

Buy Now

6. Eminence Organic Skin Moisturizer

Made with aloe vera juice and rosemary for soothing, refreshing and rejuvenating benefits, this is an ideal moisturizer for sensitive skin. It reveals a calmer, softer, smoother and younger-looking complexion and replenishes skin's moisture barrier. Reviews say that it has minimized flare-ups to almost zero and smells amazing. This actually also helps keep you from using too much as well because the product is concentrated, it lasts longer than you think.

Price: $44.90

Buy Now

7. EltaMD Intense Face and Body Moisturizer

This intense occlusive moisturizer helps relieve skin problems associated with diabetes, renal disease and medications such as tretinoin and also absorbs deeply to moisturize and soothe inflamed, irritated, flaky, intact post-procedure skin. This waterless, sensitivity-free moisturizer is well tolerated on extremely sensitive skin resulting from cosmetic and medical treatments, including radiation and tretinoin regimens.

Price: $14.50

Buy Now

8. Burts Bees Daily Face Moisturizer

Sensitive skin requires specially formulated soothing skincare, like this face moisturizer which is an excellent blend of rice extract and aloe vera. It is coupled with the qualities of cotton extract for everyday hydration without harsh irritants. It makes your skin look plump and soft without causing redness or irritation, leaving your skin refreshed.

Price: $29.54

Buy Now

9. Cetaphil Oil Absorbing Moisturizer

Follow your morning cleanse with this SPF moisturizer that delivers nourishing hydration and locks in vital moisture, protects skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and leaves skin with a matte finish. It provides additional deep cleansing to your oily skin care routine, helping you reduce excess oil and unclog pores. This oil-free moisturizer is non-comedogenic, so it will hydrate without clogging pores or irritating your skin.

Price: $16.12

Buy Now

10. Face Moisturizer by Olay

Here’s an oil-free, fragrance-free, non-greasy formula that nourishes 7 layers deep into the skin's surface to help protect beautiful, younger-looking skin. This rich cream moisturizer with SPF provides 8 hours of hydration for sensitive skin and won't clog your pores. It helps prevent premature ageing with broad-spectrum SPF 15 sunscreen making it an effective aid in the prevention of sun-induced damage to the skin, including sunburn.

Price: $17.60

Buy Now

11. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Face Moisturizer

This gel moisturizer formula provides hydration to the skin, leaving it looking smooth and supple day after day. This unique gel moisturizer is formulated with hyaluronic acid, which is naturally found in skin, to attract moisture and lock it in the skin. It features a non-comedogenic formula that is oil-free and is from a dermatologist-recommended brand and it absorbs quickly like a gel, so you can wear it under makeup, but provides the long-last and intense moisturizing power of a cream.

Price: $17.99

Buy Now

12. Olay Regenerist Vitamin C

Got dull skin? Brighten up, babe! This vitamin C inculcated moisturizer with citrus-scented, silky, and lightweight creamy formula will help you glow and shine. This fragrance-free whipped moisturizer absorbs instantly leaving your skin feeling soft and smooth, never greasy. It’s only the best for you, you brilliant thing. This cream is dermatologist-tested and made without parabens, phthalates, synthetic dyes or mineral oil.

Price: $34.08

Buy Now

13. PCA Skin Face Moisturizer

A fresh and divine feel that soothes your skin and makes it supple and soft. Want it? Well, get it right here by clicking the buy button below. This quick-absorbing, moisture-enhancing face lotion hydrates and soothes normal to oily, acne-prone and sensitive skin with purifying ingredients that help repair moisture levels and reduce discolourations caused by breakouts. It also reduces redness and blemishes while balancing the skin's natural oil production for a clearer complexion.

Price: $53

Buy Now

14. Face Moisturizer by Olay with Sunscreen SPF 15

What are the few things you look for in the best moisturizer for sensitive skin? Well, this one has got it all covered. This soothing face moisturizer provides 8 hours of long-lasting hydration for sensitive skin. This gentle, lightweight lotion is fragrance-free and features zinc oxide. It also includes vitamin E and aloe to help maintain healthy-looking skin. Experience hydration with sun protection from America’s #1 UV moisturizer!

Price: $20.98

Buy Now

15. Neutrogena Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer

This daily use moisturizer is formulated with glycerin and is specially designed for sensitive skin. It features a hypoallergenic formula that is free of fragrances, alcohol, and dyes. The water-based moisturizer formula provides optimal hydration that your skin needs to look and feel soft and smooth. It is also non-comedogenic, so it won't clog pores or cause breakouts and can be used both morning and night.

Price: $9.62

Buy Now

16. Mamaearth Oil-Free Moisturizer

An antibacterial and antifungal powerhouse, apple cider vinegar helps in balancing the pH level of the skin. With the benefits from it, this soothing moisturizer makes the skin healthy. The moisturizer feels light on the face and is non-greasy. It nourishes your skin without making it flaky. A specialized product meant for acne-prone skin to not just help you get rid of existing acne and pimples, but also reduces their reoccurrence.

Price: $9.99

Buy Now

How to improve skin sensitivity?

Being very sensitive can be emotionally damaging. Similarly, having very sensitive skin can be mentally reprimanding. Here are some sensitive skin tips that can power up your skin care regimen and make your skin fierce.

Stay away from the sun. Overexposure can burn your skin and cause redness.

When your skin is dry it can make it thinner and more sensitive. So keep yourselves hydrated by drinking lots of water.

Freshen up your sensitive skin care routine by using fragrance- and detergent-free cleansers.

You can also use cooling mists or serums throughout the day to soothe your skin.

Your diet plays a big role in how healthy your skin is! So make sure to eat healthily.

Moisturizing your face and hands is very important for your skin’s health. It's also one of the best ways forever youthful and glowing skin. Choosing a moisturizer for sensitive skin can feel overwhelming when yet another product irritates your skin. Reading labels and taking a note of the ingredients on your product help you find the best product. If you’re unable to find an over-the-counter moisturizer that works for you, there are prescription creams for those with sensitive skin or eczema that you can discuss with your dermatologist. Always remember to do a patch test before applying your cream generously on the face. We hope our list of 16 Moisturizers for sensitive skin helped you find yours!

